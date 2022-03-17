ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump resisting GOP pleas to drop 2020 complaints and focus on future

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOVH8_0ehldias00

Fourteen months after exiting the White House and with midterm elections around the corner, former President Donald Trump is gazing backward, focused on vindicating his leadership and proving he did not actually lose in 2020.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner , Trump said investigating voter fraud he claims occurred in the last election is more important to Republican primary voters than issues driving American politics ahead of the next election, now less than eight months away. And the former president argued that the challenges the United States faces at home and abroad would be practically nonexistent were he still in the White House — especially Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That’s the biggest thing there is in politics, and most Republican politicians don’t know it — the 2020 election fraud. It’s the biggest thing in politics, and most politicians don’t know it,” Trump said Tuesday evening during a wide-ranging telephone interview from Mar-a-Lago, his private social club and political headquarters in Palm Beach, Florida.

“The country is doing terribly,” Trump added, referring to the porous Mexican border and the unfinished wall. But the “greatest embarrassment ever” for the U.S., the former president said, was the botched military withdrawal from Afghanistan that he asserts left the nation wallowing “at one of the lowest points it’s ever been.” Trump said he had planned to leave a residual combat force in Afghanistan, headquartered at Bagram Air Base, to deter terrorists and China.

The mishandled U.S. departure from Afghanistan, Trump continued, was primarily responsible for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. “It’s a big part of the reason why Putin decided to do what he did. He would have never done that if I were in office. He would have never done that,” the former president said.

'I THOUGHT HE WAS NEGOTIATING': TRUMP DIDN'T THINK PUTIN WOULD ORDER THE UKRAINE INVASION

Trump is considering a third run for the presidency in 2024 and would begin any Republican primary as the most formidable candidate in the field. He possesses universal name identification, boasts a political war chest that could top $200 million by year’s end, and enjoys enviable popularity with grassroots conservative voters far exceeding that of any of his would-be competitors. Plus, the former president can run on the experience of having done the job.

Yet, typically for Trump, he seemed to struggle to articulate exactly why being the president, again, after a four-year absence, appeals to him beyond personal pride — returning again and again, throughout the interview, to 2020 and his unsupported claims that the election was stolen. The former president said evidence is forthcoming.

During a rally in South Carolina over the weekend, the former commander in chief said , “We may have to run again." The statement suggests conditions in the U.S., and maybe internationally, are compelling Trump to undertake such a momentous task. Asked to elaborate, Trump fell back, first, on an old favorite: the polls.

“I’m looking at polls where I’m way ahead. We had a 98% approval rating in one of them, in the Republican Party,” he said, before reciting the litany of his successor's perceived failures.

And what about the biggest issue of the moment, Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine? Aside from Trump’s argument that it would not have happened on his watch, how does he propose the U.S. respond?

It is an issue he might have to grapple with — the repercussions, at least — if he runs for president in 2024 and wins a second term.

Trump volunteered that he was intrigued by the three European leaders — from the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia — who traveled to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to show support for his war-torn country. “Maybe they just shouldn’t leave,” Trump said.

“I assume that they’re going to have to stop shooting,” he added. “It’s a very interesting concept.” So should President Joe Biden follow their example? “No, I don’t want to recommend that because that’s a very dangerous situation. But it certainly is interesting that certain leaders are going there,” Trump explained. “But I don’t recommend that for President Biden. It’s a very big step.”

Pressed to provide a specific policy or strategy that is not reliant on his personality, the 45th president finally settled on U.S. energy independence as the primary tool he would use to punish Putin and deprive Russia of the resources to fund its war machine and threaten neighboring countries.

Trump said massive American energy exports would reduce the price of Russia’s oil and natural gas exports, which would amount to a major hit on Putin’s treasury.

This is certainly a viable and potentially crucial strategy to help Ukraine resist Russia and deter future aggression from Moscow.

Indeed, most Republicans in Washington say adopting this approach is vitally important, and they are urging Biden to include it in the U.S. arsenal of countermeasures against Putin that has included severe diplomatic and economic sanctions, billions of dollars in lethal aid and other assistance to Ukraine, and bolstering the defenses of NATO countries.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“We should immediately make ourselves energy independent, drive the price of oil way down — down to a very, very low point,” Trump said. “We should tell China, ‘You can’t buy oil from certain countries that you’re buying oil from until such time as things are worked out.’ And you will get everything done very quickly. There’s a lot of money involved in wars, and when you don’t have the money, the wars stop very quickly.”

“The worse Putin behaved, the price kept going up for the oil,” the former president added. “So you can put sanctions on, you can do a lot of other things, but he’ll do it in a different form, whether it’s through gold or through other countries — or, frankly, through dealing with China instead of the more traditional way. I would be bringing the price of oil way down, and when that happens, you’ll see lots of other good things start to happen.”

Comments / 325

Val Maria
2d ago

He will never change for the better, this guy holds grudges forever. He wants so bad to be Putin so he can command to kill someone he doesn’t like, he wants that so bad.

Reply(49)
160
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

He’s performing his “Revenge Tour Rallies”.. he’ll have his Revenge Run for 2024 God forbid he wins.. it’ll be the Revenge Presidency 2.0…… he’ll strike out at anyone who didn’t vote 🗳 for him, anyone that spoke against his false election claims regarding 2020, any world leaders that laughed at his imbecilic actions after all of this hoopla.. Dear Lord.. help US all.. 🤍💭

Reply(35)
107
Sj Ford
1d ago

Trump has no common sense and like his buddy Putin self centered just wants what he wants Everyone please ignore Trump. It has been proved over and over TRUMP LOST

Reply(2)
72
Related
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve

Floundering in his attempts to wield political power while lacking a political office, Donald Trump looks increasingly like a stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation’s sleeve. His residual power, which he must use or lose, is to influence his party’s selection of candidates for state and federal offices. This is, however, perilous because he has the power of influence only if he is perceived to have it. That perception will dissipate if his interventions in Republican primaries continue to be unimpressive.
POTUS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Election Fraud#Gop#The White House#The Washington Examiner#Republican#American#Mexican
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
Country
China
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema "mocked" Joe Biden and praised GOP at secret right-wing fundraiser, new book claims

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) cracked jokes about President Joe Biden and lavished praise onto House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) and Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) while attending a private fundraiser sometime after Biden was elected, according to an upcoming book. Excerpts from...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
193K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy