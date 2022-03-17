ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Netflix brings back comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlpDb_0ehldZbD00

(NEXSTAR) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has become a well-known figure around the world since Russia’s invasion of his country. But before Zelenskyy was serving his country, he was serving as the Ukrainian President in a comedy series, “Servant of the People.”

In 2015, Zelenskyy, then an actor and comedian, played Vasiliy Petrovich Goloborodko, a high school teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him denouncing official corruption in Ukraine goes viral. Goloborodko sets about running the country while eschewing the perks of being the leader by keeping hold of his normal life.

“Servant of the People,” made by Zelenskyy’s Studio Kvartel 95, ran for three seasons and had a spin-off movie. Eccho Rights, which has distributed the series, has seen an increased demand for the show in recent weeks.

Zelenskyy’s unlikely journey, from comedy to wartime leader

Netflix is now giving its viewers the opportunity to watch “Servant of the People,” posting to Twitter on Wednesday, “You asked and it’s back!” According to The Hill , Netflix carried the series until last February when the license ended.

“Servant of the People” won the best feature series award at the Teletriumph Awards in Ukraine and also the Gold Remi Award for Television Comedy at the 2016 WorldFest in Houston.

Zelenskyy also voiced Paddington the bear in Ukrainian for both “Paddington” and its sequel, “Paddington 2,” producers confirmed late last month. He even appeared in and won a Ukrainian “Dancing With the Stars,” according to Bloomberg .

What is a no-fly zone, and how would it benefit Ukraine?

Zelenskyy ran for president of Ukraine under a political party sharing the same name as his show, BBC reports . He won the presidency in 2019 in a landside, pulling in 73% of the vote while incumbent Petro Poroshenko drew 24%.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy spoke before Congress , calling for aid amid Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine.

“This is a terror that Europe has not seen for 80 years and we are asking for a reply, for an answer to this terror from the whole world,” Zelenskyy said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petro Poroshenko
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Comedy Series#Nexstar#Ukrainian#Worldfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
geekwire.com

Amazon suspends Prime Video access and stops taking orders for New World in Russia

Amazon is taking more steps to halt its business in Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday it said it would suspend shipments of retail products to customers in Russia and Belarus, and stop accepting new third-party sellers in those countries. It also suspended access to Prime Video and stopped taking orders for its video game New World for customers in Russia. Amazon this week also stopped taking on new cloud customers in Russia and Belarus, but stopped short of cutting off cloud services in the countries altogether.
BUSINESS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy