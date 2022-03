Giannis Antetokounmpo, despite being in the NBA for less than 10 years, has already established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Giannis is a legend of the game and is still not in the prime years of his career. And last night, after the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Sacramento Kings, Giannis paid tribute to yet another legend, from a different walk of life.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO