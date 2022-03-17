Netflix Drops Live-Action Trailer for 'He’s Expecting'

The full trailer for the two sequels to the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist adaptation has just been released. Following the later arcs of the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation will feature a whole host of new characters, including Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Koboro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis.
