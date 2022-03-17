ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Drops Live-Action Trailer for 'He’s Expecting'

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to male pregnancy, the West had Junior and the East had Eri Sakai’s manga Kentarō Hiyama’s First Pregnancy (Hiyama Kentarō no Ninshin). Both are comedies and deal with opposite-sex childbearing, but this is where the similarities...

hypebeast.com

epicstream.com

My Dress-Up Darling Episode 10 Release Date

My Dress-Up Darling episode ten release date is available below. As a show that focuses on cosplay, My Dress-Up Darling never failed to make its fans happy and educated with its content. The series has shown the process of cosplay through bits by bits, which will most likely happen in My Dress-Up Darling episode 10.
COMICS
Primetimer

Bakers try to fake out food judges in Netflix's Is It Cake? trailer

SNL's Mikey Day hosts the reality show in which bakers create cakes that look like everyday items. "I'm thrilled to be a part of such a cool and exciting show," he tells E! News. "Plus, I love cake so I negotiated to take home all the leftovers instead of being paid with money I just would have used to buy cake." Is It Cake? premieres March 18.
TV SHOWS
AdWeek

HBO Max Drops First Trailer for Tokyo Vice

HBO Max’s newly released trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tokyo Vice promises linguistic and cultural barriers will be the least of American journalist Jake Adelstein’s problems as he reports on the corruption within the Vice squad of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. “What’s it like to be...
TV SERIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
#Male Pregnancy
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
The Daily South

Make Haste: Netflix Drops First Official Trailer for Bridgerton Season 2

If the Valentine's Day teaser for season two of Bridgerton left you hungry for more, well dear reader, you're in luck. This morning Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for the sophomore season of the Shonda Rhimes hit, and at more than three minutes long, it offers enough steam and soap to keep us burning until the March 25 premiere… hopefully.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Reveals Release Date for Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series

Netflix has unveiled the official release date for its live-action adaptation of the popular video game, Resident Evil. The new series is different from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is an anime adaptation of the survivor horror video game that debuted last summer on the streaming platform. The live-action series...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
epicstream.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 11 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Where to Watch

In the Land of Leadale Episode 10 gives us another boss fight and another guardian tower. In the Land of Leadale Episode 10 gives us another boss fight and another guardian tower, while Cayna's found family expands. The release date of In the Land of Leadale Episode 11 - the penultimate episode of the 2022 isekai anime - will hopefully mean another cute and fun segment of Cayna's story, and we expect some major action before the end. If you’re excited about that, read on!
COMICS
Collider

'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

The upcoming 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen film, directed by Gail Lerner, will be the second remake of the 1950 original film, following the 2003 version. Inspiration for this reboot and the previous films came from the 1948 novel of the same name, written by the brother and sister duo Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The book detailed how they grew up in a family of twelve children. The novel initially inspired the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film which followed the Gilbreth family and starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy as the odd couple heading the haywire household. Fox then released the film’s remake in 2003, dropping the Gilbreth name but keeping the essence of a comedic, chaotic family. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt played Tom and Kate Baker, the overwhelmed parents of their twelve, undisciplined children.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Live-Action 'Fullmetal Alchemist' Films Receive Full Trailer

The full trailer for the two sequels to the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist adaptation has just been released. Following the later arcs of the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation will feature a whole host of new characters, including Mackenyu Arata as Scar, Yuina Kuroshima as Lan Fan Keisuke Watanabe as Ling Yao, Yuki Yamada as Solf J. Kimblee, Hiroshi Tachi as King Bradley, Koji Yamamoto as Alex Louis Armstrong, Chiaki Kuriyama as Olivier Mira Armstrong, Seiyo Uchino as Van Hohenheim, Yukie Nakama as Trisha Elric, Jun Fubuki as Pinako Rockbell, Naohito Fujiki as Yuriy Rockbell, Kaoru Okunuki as Sarah Rockbell, Koboro Terada as Selim Bradley, Long Meng Rou as May Chang, and Haruhi Ryoga as Izumi Curtis.
COMICS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

N.W.A.’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Platinum Album Plaque Is Up for Auction as an NFT

An N.W.A. album award is being auctioned off as an NFT. The winning bidder will walk away with the double-platinum sales plaque for the Straight Outta Compton. Auctioned with an NFT that verifies ownership and can be redeemed for the physical version, the plaque was owned by the late hip-hop mogul Bryan Turner. As co-founder of Priority Records, Turner was behind the singing as N.W.A., as well as Eazy-E, Ice Cube and Mack 10. His work at Priority and eye for new talent helped it to become the top selling independent label of the 1990’s.
MUSIC
ComicBook

New Overlord Trailer Reveals Release Window

Overlord's fourth season is set to adapt the story of the Holy Kingdom Arc, with Ainz Ooal Gown returning to the driver's seat of this off-the-wall Isekai series. With the anime adaptation produced by Madhouse seeing a regular video game player teleported into the body of a larger-than-life skeleton sorcerer, the series has released a new trailer that not only shares new footage with fans, but also gives viewers a release window for the next chapter in the series created by Kugane Maruyama.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 International Release Date Revealed in Netflix Trailer

Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 will be released internationally later than its Japan premiere!. We already know that Komi Can't Communicate Season 2 is coming this April but the confirmed release date is only for the Japanese broadcast. So when will the second season of the anime be released internationally? Netflix has just confirmed when the series will be made available in other regions in an awesome new trailer!
COMICS

