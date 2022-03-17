ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

HEIMPLANET and 66°North's Cave Tent is Suitable for All Icelandic Conditions

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEIMPLANET has unveiled a new collaboration with Icelandic outerwear specialist 66°North. The collaboration focuses around HEIMPLANET’s signature inflatable Cave Tent, mixing the label’s technical expertise with 66°North’s heritage of creating durable outerwear. The tent has been designed to handle all seasons in Iceland, with...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
tripsavvy.com

Northern Iceland's Newest Airline, Niceair, Will Launch This June

In a destination already cemented as a major tourism draw, northern Iceland is slowly becoming one of the country's most up-and-coming hotspots. A five-hour drive from Reykjavik, the region is home to picturesque and distinctive attractions such as the majestic Dettifoss waterfall and Iceland's second-largest city, Akureyri. According to the Icelandic Tourism Bureau, a whopping 70 percent of travelers who visit Iceland for a second or third-time head straight to its northern regions.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Walks of a lifetime: six epic mountain hikes across Europe

Is this bag too heavy? Do my boots pinch? Am I fit enough? Do I look a complete anorak in this cagoule? There is nothing like the prospect of a multi-day, long-distance footpath to rouse lurking anxieties and keep you awake at night for weeks beforehand. And there is always the helpful soul who insists you must take a particular item: a thick hardback volume on the benefits of walking? Lovely.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

This spectacular train journey will take you from the Italian Alps to Nice

Now it’s a whole lot safer to travel the world again, what’s the best way to get around Europe? We reckon it’s train travel. After all, it’s cheap, it’s easy, and it’s so much better for the environment than taking a flight. Right now, it also seems to be pretty trendy: there are so many new routes opening up that it’s genuinely hard to pick the best one, from this new sleeper service to this spectacular trip across Sicily.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icelandic#Heimplanet#Tent#Snow Peak
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
SPY

These Tent Heaters Can Keep You Warm on All Your Camping Adventures

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Camping in the great outdoors just works. Whether it’s the connection to nature, getting back to your wild roots or seeing the beautiful wildlife which can be found throughout the USA, it’s easy to love camping. However, one thing which is less easy to love is extreme weather. And while the summer months bring intense heat, a place to swim and a cookout make things feel rosier. Winter on the other hand, brings...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Daily Mail

Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gadget Flow

The Westcoaster hand knit wool beanie is inspired by the wild coastal weather of Norway

Drawing inspiration from the wild weather of the Norwegian West Coast, The Westcoaster hand knit wool beanie uses 100% sheep wool. Hand knit in Norway, it has a double thread knit that provides a gritty feel ideal for rough weather. Its naturally insulating design works even when wet. That’s because the wool fiber draws moisture away from your skin, keeping you warm and toasty. Made of a stretchy material, it has no tag at all so you won’t be bothered by anything scratchy. Choose from 5 beautiful earth tone colors: yellow, blue, green, black, and red. Designed with the fjord-ridden coastline in mind, The Westcoaster keeps you warm even when you spend wintertime outdoors. Amazingly, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty, as the company will patch it up for free as long as you pay for shipping.
APPLE
Phys.org

Ancient handprints on cave walls in Spain found to include children's hands

A trio of researchers from Universidad de Cantabria and the University of Cambridge has found evidence suggesting that up to a quarter of all ancient handprints found on cave walls in Spain were made using children's hands. In their paper published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, Verónica Fernández-Navarro, Edgard Camarós and Diego Garate describe their study of ancient hand prints found in five Spanish caves and what they believe their findings suggest about ancient hand prints on cave walls in general.
SCIENCE
Woodburn Independent

Caught Ovgard: Hope for warmth

Luke Ovgard recalls his time braving the snow to fish at Miller Lake near ChemultCHEMULT, OREGON—If the daytime highs are below 60 degrees, and it's not snowing, what's the point? I hate cold weather if it isn't contributing to the water table, and in recent years, we've gotten all the cold and almost none of the moisture it used to be partnered with. Though the eternal sunshine is appealing, so many other climatic elements of the Oregon Outback are not. Fall is glorious and spring can be pleasant if the fire season doesn't start early, but summers are hot,...
HOBBIES
Fstoppers

Magic of Iceland

I was lucky to capture the northern lights together with a part of the Milky. way over the vestrahorn in Iceland. Picture is a Pano of 2 frames. Shot with the Z7 and the 20 1.8s.
PHOTOGRAPHY
KISS 106

$7 Smoky Mountain River Tubing Adventure

Wouldn't it be nice to kick back and float your way along a river nestled in the Smoky Mountains?. The Smoky Mountains is a tourist destination like no other in America. Not only do you have the beautiful mountain views, but there are so many unique places to stay, an amazing amount of attractions, and don't get me started on the delicious food. But if you needed just one more reason to visit the Smoky Mountains this year, I think I might have found that reason.
TRAVEL
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Grand Island's ice caves reveal brutal beauty

Munising — Along the eastern shore of Lake Superior's Grand Island, giant icicles drip from the cliffs like fangs, a fitting reminder that winter in the Upper Peninsula has a bite. While it can be brutal here, it's also beautiful. And the cold is the price of admission to...
MICHIGAN STATE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 camping designs to kickstart your 2022 glamping adventures

After a tiring week at work, with the weekend joyfully looming ahead of me, I often find myself fantasizing about a short sweet getaway! Just a few days away from my hectic life, and this hectic world, in a bubble of my own, where all my worries are nowhere to be seen. The pandemic may restrict my actual traveling plans, but it definitely cannot restrict my daydreams about vacations! Jetsetting on a flight may not be a practical option right now, but I do think Camping is a plausible plan. Although camping does have a few downsides too! I mean, you have to get down and dirty, live life on the road, and tackle the moodiness of the elements. In such a scenario, having a set of trustworthy and handy camping products can make a world of difference! Having the right products by your side can make your life much easier during those crucial moments. From a portable lamp that is suitable for camping trips and your work desk to an expandable teardrop camper – we’ve curated some fun and functional camping designs for you. Enjoy!
HOBBIES
FOX 21 Online

Bock Fest Brings German Beer, Goats Back to Earth Rider

SUPERIOR, Wis.- What goes better with a glass of beer than a furry goat? The two went hand in hand at Earth Rider Brewery’s annual Bock Fest. The German-themed event included BBQ and brats and beer tours. Also, people could try some bock beer, a German-style lager traditionally brewed...
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

adidas Originals' Triple Platform Low is Three Times the Forum

As adidas Originals continues to celebrate the Forum, more and more interpretations of the ’80s basketball silhouette are being invented, such as the Triple Platform Low. Served up in “Crew Yellow/Core Black/Silver Metallic,” this Forum-based sneaker utilizes a textile-based upper similar to a nylon mesh net that’s intersected with black mesh sections on the toe box, mid-panel, and tongue, acting as a shield for the bright yellow pop underneath.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy