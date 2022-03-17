ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Triton advances to final eight at NJCAA

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
HUTCHINSON, KS — Triton College won Wednesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena over Indian River State 97-84. The Trojans scored 58 points in the...

Hutch Post

NJCAA run ends for Blue Dragon women

LUBBOCK, Texas – One day after grabbing the lead and never relinquishing it, the roles were reversed on the Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team on Friday in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament. The Blue Dragons went through a long scoring drought in the first half...
LUBBOCK, TX
Hutch Post

KU women advance in NCAA tournament

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 t in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks’ 6-foot-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Harcum advances at NJCAA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Harcum and John A. Logan both scorched the nets Wednesday in the NJCAA Tournament at the Sports Arena, but the Harcum Bears outscored John A. Logan 109-91. John A. Logan was paced by 43 points from Sean East, Tujautae Williams had 10 and Cobie Barnes had 10 in the loss.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KU wins NCAA game over Texas Southern Thursday

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Remy Martin had 15 points and Christian Braun 14 to lead five players scoring in double figures for top-seeded Kansas, and the Jayhawks opened their 50th NCAA Tournament with an 83-56 victory over Texas Southern. The SWAC champion Tigers had their only lead over...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hutch Post

Witt Jr. named top prospect going into 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals farmhand Bobby Witt Jr. was named the MLB's No. 1 top prospect on Thursday evening by mlb.com. Witt Jr., who was drafted by the Royals in 2019, was also named the 2021 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. The...
MLB
Hutch Post

Royals trade Minor for Garrett

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
Hutch Post

World Series hero Ralph Terry dies in Larned

LARNED — The baseball world is mourning the death of Ralph Terry who died Wednesday in Larned where he lived for many years following a successful major league baseball career with the New York Yankees, Kansas City A's, Cleveland Indians and New York Mets. He led the American League...
LARNED, KS
