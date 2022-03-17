Rihanna says she is prepared to go ‘psycho’ to protect her child

Rihanna has shared some insight into what kind of mother she will be, revealing that she is willing to go to great lengths, not least flip over restaurant tables, to protect her child.

In a new interview with Elle , the singer – who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – said she feels inspired by the mothers of the Real Housewives franchise.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” the Fenty Beauty founder said .

But her parenting style will be most like that of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice, who “does not play about her kids”.

“She will fight for those little girls,” she said of Giudice, who has four daughters.

“She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Giudice famously flipped over a restaurant table in season one of RHONJ during an argument with co-star Danielle Staub.

When asked if she would be willing to go to similar lengths, Rihanna said she would do “worse”. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she said.

Rihanna, who is in her third trimester, also spoke candidly about some of the beauty challenges she has experienced during her pregnancy.

While some days the singer wakes up with a “pregnancy glow”, she admitted that on others she doesn’t even feel like getting dressed.

“Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges,” she said.

“Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread.”

Luckily, she has a glam team to help her feel her “most beautiful” on hard days. “I feel snatched,” she said.