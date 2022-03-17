ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rihanna says she is prepared to go ‘psycho’ to protect her child

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfy8O_0ehlcDbW00

Rihanna has shared some insight into what kind of mother she will be, revealing that she is willing to go to great lengths, not least flip over restaurant tables, to protect her child.

In a new interview with Elle , the singer – who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky – said she feels inspired by the mothers of the Real Housewives franchise.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me,” the Fenty Beauty founder said .

But her parenting style will be most like that of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice, who “does not play about her kids”.

“She will fight for those little girls,” she said of Giudice, who has four daughters.

“She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.”

Giudice famously flipped over a restaurant table in season one of RHONJ during an argument with co-star Danielle Staub.

When asked if she would be willing to go to similar lengths, Rihanna said she would do “worse”. “You talk about my kids, it’s over,” she said.

Rihanna, who is in her third trimester, also spoke candidly about some of the beauty challenges she has experienced during her pregnancy.

While some days the singer wakes up with a “pregnancy glow”, she admitted that on others she doesn’t even feel like getting dressed.

“Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges,” she said.

“Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread.”

Luckily, she has a glam team to help her feel her “most beautiful” on hard days. “I feel snatched,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Islandz

Boosie Badazz Reacts To Rihanna Getting Pregnant Before Getting Married

Boosie Badazz is totally down for Rihanna choosing to not get married before getting pregnant. Rihanna’s pregnancy has seen many commenting on the beauty mogul growing and thriving with the love of her life, A$AP Rocky, and their baby that’s on the way. Rihanna revealed a month ago that she was expecting a child, but she has not given details about the child’s gender or expected date of arrival.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Staub
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Rihanna
SheKnows

Rihanna Dropped Major Hints About Her Due Date – & Why She Plans to Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom

Click here to read the full article. Heads up: Rihanna’s due date is just around the corner. The singer dropped the big news that she’s in her third trimester during an interview with ELLE this week. When asked if her radiant glow is from pregnancy or her beauty line Fenty, Rihanna responded: “I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person.” View this post...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psycho
SheKnows

Even Rihanna Shops for Baby Clothes at Target — & She Apparently Loves This $18 Cat & Jack Dress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there were ever a “celebrities — they’re just like us” moment, it’s a heavily-pregnant Rihanna shopping for baby clothes at Target like a regular mom. Of course, we all know she’s anything but a typical mother-to-be in a lot of ways (there aren’t a whole lot of us worth a reported $1.7 billion, after all), but she has shared a lot of totally relatable pregnant mom moments. After all, she did recently tell...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West calling him a racial slur: “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this"

In a since-deleted Instagram post, West repeatedly used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host after Noah warned that West's comments about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could lead to violence. In a comment under the post, Noah wrote how inspiration West has been to him. “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah wrote, according to The Wrap. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

These photos from a trans father’s home birth are stunning 😍

The moment a new baby enters the world changes everything for the adults and siblings who have spent nine months waiting to meet their little one. It's a beautiful, emotional moment that many families are choosing to document with birth photography. During his fourth pregnancy, one transgender father decided to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy