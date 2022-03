Click here to read the full article. One of Ferrari’s first contemporary supercars was the 288 GTO, a homologation special made from 1984 to 1987. It was followed by the F40 in 1987, which became the nemesis of Porsche’s 959 and a car whose price was driven into the stratosphere by speculators, despite the relatively plentiful quantity produced. Unlike the F40, a model with 1,315 examples made through 1992, only 375 examples of its successor, the F50, were constructed between 1995 and 1997, which makes the latter a very special car. When new, the F50 was available for $475,000, but only...

