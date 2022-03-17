ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be ready to lose all your money in crypto, EU regulators warn

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Consumers risk losing all their money invested in cryptoassets and could fall prey to scams, the European Union’s securities, banking and insurance watchdogs said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“Consumers face the very real possibility of losing all their invested money if they buy these assets,” the three EU authorities said in a statement.

It marks a racheting up of direct warnings to consumers about cryptoassets by EU authorities, spelling out that consumers have no protections or recourse to compensation under existing EU financial services law.

Regulators are increasingly worried that more consumers are buying 17,000 different cryptoassets, including bitcoin and ether, which account for 60% of the market, without being fully aware of the risks, the regulators said.

“Consumers should be alert to the risks of misleading advertisements, including via social media and influencers. Consumers should be particularly wary of promised fast or high returns, especially those that look too good to be true,” the statement said.

Consumers should also be aware of that energy consumption for producing some cryptoassets is high and the environmental impact this has, the statement said.

Grezzy_Balzz
2d ago

The bank is losing money from interest generated from your hard earned money. They are mad the crypto is the new Robinhood. I am glad to be an early investor!

Herb Young
2d ago

they want to go to a one world digital currency so these other ones have to go.. then globalists have total control over you.REVELATIONS.

Fonzi
1d ago

They not worried about people loosing their mo ey AT ALL.They worry that people invest into somethimg they cannot have oversight.

