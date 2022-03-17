Delivery, puzzle changes coming to the Herald-Journal this Saturday

As previously announced, the Herald-Journal will end delivery of its Saturday edition as we continue to transition to a digital-first publication.

While the home delivery is changing to six days a week, our commitment to covering the most important local stories in Spartanburg County will not change. The e-Edition will be loaded with local, national, sports and lifestyle news.

UNIVERSAL E-EDITION ACCESS: Subscribers can now access more than 200 USA TODAY Network publications through their e-Editions. Simply go to your e-edition at https://spartanburgheraldjournal-sc.newsmemory.com/ and select the Universal icon on the right rail. From there, you can choose a publications to read. This access is available through the desktop or e-Edition app. As a reminder, the electronic edition of USA TODAY is also available every day as a bonus section.

Also new to the e-Edition are two daily sections –– Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra. This content is in the e-Edition pages but can also be found in the Bonus section. News in these sections will not be found in the corresponding day’s printed newspaper due to the lateness of the news and print deadlines. Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra are available now. SHARE YOUR DIGITAL ACCESS: As a subscriber, you can share your subscription with a friend or family member. They will receive their own login and can access it as long as you remain a subscriber. Go to GoUpstate.com and make sure you are logged in (in the top right corner, you should see a button labeled "Hi *your name*” if you are already logged in. If not, click on the button for “Sign In.”). Next, select your name and go to “Manage Account." In the left-hand menu, look for “Share digital subscription." Click on that and enter in the name and e-mail address of the person to share access. An e-mail will be sent to their inbox with further instructions on setting up their own credentials.

Puzzles moving and updating

We’ve created a new, daily 'entertainment center' in our print and e-Editions for your favorite features such as puzzles, advice and horoscopes. It’s a new, easy-to-read format. Look for the improved experience starting in the Saturday e-Edition, and your Sunday newspaper.

Subcsribers also get ad-free, 24/7 access to our USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. Readers can enjoy daily games by visiting puzzles.usatoday.com or through the USA TODAY Crossword app available on iPhone or Android devices.

Subscribers with questions or concerns can find help at help.goupstate.com/contact-us.

If you have questions or news tips, please reach out. You can email me at gwhisnant@shj.com or give me a call at 864-562-7292.

Gabe Whisnant is news director of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.