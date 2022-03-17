ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Delivery, puzzle changes coming to the Herald-Journal this Saturday

By Gabe Whisnant, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNMJL_0ehlbqci00

As previously announced, the Herald-Journal will end delivery of its Saturday edition as we continue to transition to a digital-first publication.

While the home delivery is changing to six days a week, our commitment to covering the most important local stories in Spartanburg County will not change. The e-Edition will be loaded with local, national, sports and lifestyle news.

  • UNIVERSAL E-EDITION ACCESS: Subscribers can now access more than 200 USA TODAY Network publications through their e-Editions. Simply go to your e-edition at https://spartanburgheraldjournal-sc.newsmemory.com/ and select the Universal icon on the right rail. From there, you can choose a publications to read. This access is available through the desktop or e-Edition app. As a reminder, the electronic edition of USA TODAY is also available every day as a bonus section.
  • NEW NATIONAL SECTIONS: Also new to the e-Edition are two daily sections –– Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra. This content is in the e-Edition pages but can also be found in the Bonus section. News in these sections will not be found in the corresponding day’s printed newspaper due to the lateness of the news and print deadlines. Nation & World Extra and Sports Extra are available now.
  • SHARE YOUR DIGITAL ACCESS: As a subscriber, you can share your subscription with a friend or family member. They will receive their own login and can access it as long as you remain a subscriber. Go to GoUpstate.com and make sure you are logged in (in the top right corner, you should see a button labeled "Hi *your name*” if you are already logged in. If not, click on the button for “Sign In.”). Next, select your name and go to “Manage Account." In the left-hand menu, look for “Share digital subscription." Click on that and enter in the name and e-mail address of the person to share access. An e-mail will be sent to their inbox with further instructions on setting up their own credentials.
  • TV WEEKLY: Our partner, TV Weekly, is offering a weekly TV guide that subscribers can sign up for by calling 855-604-7004 or going to tvweekly.com/plan.

Puzzles moving and updating

We’ve created a new, daily 'entertainment center' in our print and e-Editions for your favorite features such as puzzles, advice and horoscopes. It’s a new, easy-to-read format. Look for the improved experience starting in the Saturday e-Edition, and your Sunday newspaper.

Subcsribers also get ad-free, 24/7 access to our USA TODAY Crossword puzzle. Readers can enjoy daily games by visiting puzzles.usatoday.com or through the USA TODAY Crossword app available on iPhone or Android devices.

Subscribers with questions or concerns can find help at help.goupstate.com/contact-us.

In the meantime, take advantage of the subscription offers at GoUpstate.com/subscribenow.

If you have questions or news tips, please reach out. You can email me at gwhisnant@shj.com or give me a call at 864-562-7292.

Gabe Whisnant is news director of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Business
Spartanburg County, SC
Government
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Home Delivery#Tv Guide#The Herald Journal#Usa Today Network#Universal#Goupstate Com
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

1K+
Followers
253
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy