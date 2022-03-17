Big Rapids school board honors janitorial staff

During their monthly board meeting, members of the Big Rapids Public Schools board of education took time to show their appreciation for the district’s janitorial staff with hand shakes and kind words. (Pioneer photo/Olivia Fellows)

BIG RAPIDS — During their monthly board meeting, held March 14, members of the Big Rapids Public Schools board of education took time to show their appreciation for the district’s janitorial staff.

Made up of over 15 staff members working in different buildings, the janitorial staff at Big Rapids work to ensure the grounds, hallways and classrooms are presentably clean.

Facilities director Brian Akey said the staff has been supportive of one another despite the challenges the pandemic has brought.

“They had a lot of challenges over two years,” Akey said. “I think they face challenges all the time, but they've never said a negative thing about a challenge. In fact, they welcome every challenge, always have ideas. I think they get excited about it, and I think they enjoy it.

“The big thing I want to expand on is their character,” he added. “Everybody has a lot of leadership, things that they say, I believe this group does a lateral — I'm just going to use the term — a lateral mentorship. I've never seen a group that supports each other the way they do. They mentor each other.

"The biggest thing that I noticed from them is when new people come into this group, they actually expect or accept their criticism or advice. It's all even they really support each other. I think they do that to really to promote Cardinal pride.”

Superintendent Tim Haist also spoke on the quality of cleanliness that the staff is able to maintain.

“I want to give credit to Brian as he does an amazing job,” Haist said. “We were able to steal him a couple of years ago, and he does a great job for us as well as the rest of the staff. So thank you, Brian, for your leadership.

"I get in a lot of other districts, a lot of other gyms in places when we're visiting, and I've even said to my own kids, as you look around, it's nearly as clean and isn't nearly as well taken care of it's because of the pride of each one of these members of our team here."

Recognition of the group also extended to the rest of the board, who took the time to shake each employee’s hand to personally thank them for the services they provide on a daily basis to the district.

For more information on BRPS and its facilities management, visit the district’s website at www.brps.org .