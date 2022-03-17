ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox: Kanye West outbursts against Pete Davidson are ‘artistic expression’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Kanye West ’s former girlfriend Julia Fox has said she believes the rapper’s repeated outbursts against comedian Pete Davidson are “harmless”.

West has continually used his Instagram account to post public criticisms of Davidson since the Saturday Night Live star began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, last year.

West also drew criticism after the music video for his recently released track, “Eazy”, depicted a cartoon bearing strong resemblance to Davidson being buried alive.

While celebrities such as Kaley Cuoco and Trevor Noah have expressed concern for West’s family and Davidson over his rants, Uncut Gems actor Fox appeared to make light of his behaviour.

When asked whether Davidson and Kardashian should be worried for their safety, Fox said they should not, adding: “Kanye’s harmless.”

Speaking to a TMZ reporter, she defended West’s threats against Davidson as “his artistic, creative expression”.

“I know it’s aggressive but, if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly,” she said.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last year after marrying in 2014. Last December, she also filed a court petition to declare herself single. Her request was granted earlier this month.

The couple share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – together.

After making public appeals to Kardashian to bring their family back together, including while performing with Drake at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit last year , West began dating Fox.

In February, Fox confirmed the pair had split up after a whirlwind romance , during which time they were frequently spotted together.

On Wednesday (16 March), West’s Instagram account was suspended for a post attacking The Daily Show host Trevor Noah with a racial slur.

West called Noah, who is Davidson’s writing partner, a “k**n” after the comedian said that the situation between West, his ex-wife and Davidson was “terrifying to watch”.

The phrase is described by Urban Dictionary as a slur against a Black person who is deemed to be anti-Black.

The Independent has reached out to West’s representatives for comment.

