Column: Once again, Indiana lawmakers miss their opportunity to take action on climate

Indiana’s latest legislative session was remarkable. Issues included the distance a driver should activate turn signals in advance of turning, and prohibiting trans-girls playing sports. In response to the current mass extinction event, and climate change, and the task of cleaning up more coal ash ponds than any other state, the legislature went off in completely new directions that are bound to fail.

High school students across the state organized legislative proposals to address climate change. Some 20,000 students signed a petition calling for action. Their legislation was introduced by senators and representatives from both parties, but their legislation was never granted a hearing. However, the students learned a valuable lesson: special interests prevail over real issues. The attitude of the legislature is revealed by the chair of the 21st Century Energy Policy Task Force, who does not permit discussion of climate change.

More in opinion:Republicans' election strategy is to stoke fear about Critical Race Theory

Many studies of Indiana’s potential renewable energy resources have concluded that the state can meet energy demands using wind and solar. Currently, Indiana gets only 9% of its power from renewables, placing our state in the bottom third of the states, along with Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The legislature should be organizing for the transition from coal and natural gas to wind and solar. For example, how will the estimated 50,000 new jobs in wind and solar be filled? There is also a need to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050 in order to meet emissions goals, but the legislature has no plans to assist the transition. Apparently our legislators believe no input is needed to make changes.

Instead, our legislators are pursuing two directions on the energy front that are unproven. One is using small nuclear reactors. Nuclear power is more than 10 times more expensive than wind or solar, and these small reactors have the same issue as traditional nuclear plants: what to do with the waste.

To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the legislature is turning to carbon sequestration. You may recall that Duke initially planned to do that at their “clean coal” plant in Edwardsport. Duke dropped that plan almost immediately. Capturing carbon dioxide is expensive. The plan is to bury the carbon dioxide underground. The legislation says no one can sue the company if damages occur. There is the obvious risk that, like fracking, earthquakes may occur.

Join the conversation:How to submit a letter to the editor or guest column to The Herald-Times

A far cheaper way of removing CO2 from the atmosphere is to plant trees. The Earth loses 10 billion trees per year. Indiana needs to reduce logging in state forests by 90%. Mature forests capture far more carbon dioxide than new-growth forests. The Indiana government has promised to plant 1 million trees over five years. This pledge is paltry compared to Ethiopia; they planted 350 million trees in one day.

EVs are very popular in Norway because government policy is a key; EV sales this year are 84% of total vehicle sales. The speed of the transition correlates closely with government policy and incentives for purchasers. In Norway, for example, the secret is to make them cheap enough. Norway lowered taxes on EVs to keep the price down, and even exempted road and tunnel tolls as an extra incentive.

Norm Holy is a resident of Bloomington.