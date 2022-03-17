ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Column: Once again, Indiana lawmakers miss their opportunity to take action on climate

By Norm Holy
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oczvc_0ehlbEWS00

Indiana’s latest legislative session was remarkable. Issues included the distance a driver should activate turn signals in advance of turning, and prohibiting trans-girls playing sports. In response to the current mass extinction event, and climate change, and the task of cleaning up more coal ash ponds than any other state, the legislature went off in completely new directions that are bound to fail.

High school students across the state organized legislative proposals to address climate change. Some 20,000 students signed a petition calling for action. Their legislation was introduced by senators and representatives from both parties, but their legislation was never granted a hearing. However, the students learned a valuable lesson: special interests prevail over real issues. The attitude of the legislature is revealed by the chair of the 21st Century Energy Policy Task Force, who does not permit discussion of climate change.

More in opinion:Republicans' election strategy is to stoke fear about Critical Race Theory

Many studies of Indiana’s potential renewable energy resources have concluded that the state can meet energy demands using wind and solar. Currently, Indiana gets only 9% of its power from renewables, placing our state in the bottom third of the states, along with Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi. The legislature should be organizing for the transition from coal and natural gas to wind and solar. For example, how will the estimated 50,000 new jobs in wind and solar be filled? There is also a need to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2050 in order to meet emissions goals, but the legislature has no plans to assist the transition. Apparently our legislators believe no input is needed to make changes.

Instead, our legislators are pursuing two directions on the energy front that are unproven. One is using small nuclear reactors. Nuclear power is more than 10 times more expensive than wind or solar, and these small reactors have the same issue as traditional nuclear plants: what to do with the waste.

To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the legislature is turning to carbon sequestration. You may recall that Duke initially planned to do that at their “clean coal” plant in Edwardsport. Duke dropped that plan almost immediately. Capturing carbon dioxide is expensive. The plan is to bury the carbon dioxide underground. The legislation says no one can sue the company if damages occur. There is the obvious risk that, like fracking, earthquakes may occur.

Join the conversation:How to submit a letter to the editor or guest column to The Herald-Times

A far cheaper way of removing CO2 from the atmosphere is to plant trees. The Earth loses 10 billion trees per year. Indiana needs to reduce logging in state forests by 90%. Mature forests capture far more carbon dioxide than new-growth forests. The Indiana government has promised to plant 1 million trees over five years. This pledge is paltry compared to Ethiopia; they planted 350 million trees in one day.

EVs are very popular in Norway because government policy is a key; EV sales this year are 84% of total vehicle sales. The speed of the transition correlates closely with government policy and incentives for purchasers. In Norway, for example, the secret is to make them cheap enough. Norway lowered taxes on EVs to keep the price down, and even exempted road and tunnel tolls as an extra incentive.

Norm Holy is a resident of Bloomington.

Comments / 4

david thornton
2d ago

is that a bit of "looking down upon" by listing indiana with states to our south? Have you seen the expansive windmill graveyards that are sprouting up with this relstive new green technology? And the amount of pollution that is produced by building new cars, even electric? Your ideals are great but the technology isn't there to be widely accepted yet. But, hey, those green stocks are making alot of money for those pushing them right now.

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Defense & National Security​ — Biden sends new warning to China

It's Friday, welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provided “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
City
Edwardsport, IN
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Energy#Wind Power#Energy Resources#Republicans
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy