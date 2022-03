According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap came over from the Bengals at the trade deadline for the 2020 season and made an immediate impact boosting the defense down the stretch. He also totaled a team-high 8.5 sacks this last year. Dunlap is getting a post-June 1 designation, so cutting him will save the team around $5 million in salary cap room.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO