Cars

Volkswagen Aero B concept set for April debut, previews ID.6 electric Passat successor

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolkswagen has only just shown us its 2024 ID.Buzz electric van but the automaker is already close to revealing another member of the growing ID family of electric vehicles, at least a concept of it. VW will use April's Auto China 2022 in Beijing to present the Aero B,...

www.motorauthority.com

