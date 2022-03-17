JPSO deputy discharges firearm

The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez, who was suspected of shooting an Arizona police officer, authorities said Thursday.Yavapai-Apache Nation police Sgt. Preston Brogdon is recovering after being shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9. A bullet went through his vest and belt, punctured his small intestine and shattered his pelvis and hip.Brogdon and another officer had responded to reported gunfire near the Verde River on the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Rodriguez got out of a vehicle and fled while shooting at officers, the tribe said.The FBI and Yavapai County had...

