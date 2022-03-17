ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

VIDEO: 16-year-old shot in apartment building on Sterling Place

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New video released by the NYPD shows the moments a teenager was shot in Crown Heights earlier this week.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at 1566 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. In the video, the shooter and another person can be seen approaching the doors to the building.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim was opening the entrance door when two men appeared, pulled a gun, then fired a gunshot. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter and the other person who were seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Chattanooga Daily News

18-year-old woman left brain-dead and died 14 months later after her cosmetic surgery went wrong; surgeon and anesthetist facing charges

Prosecutors said that the famous plastic surgeon and an anesthetist are now facing manslaughter charges in the death of 18-year-old woman. The victim was reportedly their patient who died 14 months after her botched surgery. The surgeon and the anesthetist waited 5 hours before they called 911. By this time, the patient was left brain-dead and was unable to speak or walk. Unfortunately, she died 14 months later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
