VIDEO: 16-year-old shot in apartment building on Sterling Place

New video released by the NYPD shows the moments a teenager was shot in Crown Heights earlier this week.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at 1566 Sterling Place in Crown Heights. In the video, the shooter and another person can be seen approaching the doors to the building.

Investigators say the 16-year-old victim was opening the entrance door when two men appeared, pulled a gun, then fired a gunshot. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter and the other person who were seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.