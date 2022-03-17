ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

In-custody death at Dallas County Jail under investigation

By KERA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn in-custody death last week at the Dallas County Jail is under investigation. This comes at a time when the jail is struggling to meet minimum state standards after failing its annual inspection last month. The executive director of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Brandon Wood, confirmed to...

Dallas Observer

Yet Another Dallas County Jail Inmate on Suicide Watch Died Last Week

Amid an ongoing staffing shortage at Dallas County Jail, a man held there died while on suicide watch early on Friday, according to internal county records. At the time of his death, Terry Stewart was being housed in solitary confinement in a cell in the jail's suicide watch wing. A jailer's report says staff members weren’t aware of the crisis happening in Stewart’s cell until another inmate alerted them to it.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WTVCFOX

Woman dies while in custody at Grundy County Jail Monday

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a female inmate died in custody at the Grundy County Jail Monday morning, according to Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum. 30-year-old Rachel Rollins was found dead in her cell at about 7 a.m. Sheriff Shrum says deputies arrested Rollins on...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
KSST Radio

Felony Amounts Of Cocaine, THC, Marijuana, Weapon Found During Residential Search

Felony amounts of cocaine, THC, marijuana and a weapon were found during a residential search Wednesday afternoon. Three people were taken into custody and arrested. Sulphur Springs Police Special Crimes Unit Lt. Mark Estes, along with police detectives, executed a narcotics search warrant at a South League Street apartment in regard to the alleged sale and use of narcotics. During a search of the residence, Estes reported finding 22.7 grams of cocaine, 62 grams of THC, 2.7 pounds of marijuana and an AR-15 pistol.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Dallas County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Brandon Wood
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

24-Year-Old Dallas Man Charged With Murdering 57-Year-Old Man On Forest Hills Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed another man in broad daylight on Mar. 8. (credit: Dallas County Jail) Police allege that at about 10:00 a.m. that day, Charles Albert Edgette, 24, was seen assaulting David Allegro, 57, outside of a house garage in the 8100 block of Forest Hills Boulevard. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived at the scene soon after, and transported the victim to an area hospital. There, medical personnel discovered Allegro had been shot. He was put on life support, but on Mar. 10 succumbed to his injuries. Through their investigation, police determined that Edgette was their main suspect, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force was tasked with apprehending him. He was taken into custody, where a magistrate will set his bond. Police have not discussed any possible motives.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Sulphur

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A traffic stop last week led to three methamphetamine trafficking arrests by a Murray County deputy. Cameron Nyberg, Sara Dixon and Terren Lowe face felony charges of aggravated trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug proceeds derived from illegal activity; conspiracy to commit a felony; and A pattern of criminal offenses in two or more counties.
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Need Help Finding Person Who Shot Shanique Alex While She Drove On East Illinois Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before afternoon rush hour on March 9 when Dallas police found a 25-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, with a gunshot wound to the back. Now investigators are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who shot the victim. Officers were called to the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue found the victim, later identified as Shanique Shameion Alex, gravely injured and behind the wheel. Alex was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries. A male witness, who police say was a passenger in the vehicle, was also injured and remains hospitalized. The Dallas police Homicide Unit is now asking anyone who has information about the shooting or knows the identity of the person who pulled the trigger to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by sending an email. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX

