Unlearning anti-Blackness in therapy: 'The Buck Stops Here'

1. Jump over your shadow. Life is not a request concert. Sometimes you have to do tasks that take effort because you just don’t feel like it. Fighting back is useless because at some point you have to tackle things. Imagine what your apartment would look like if you stopped doing the dishes regularly or never cleaned up again. Or think back to your school days. The later you started studying, the higher the pile of exam material was on the eve of the exam. It is entirely in your hands how stressful or stress-free you make your life. Always keep in mind, however, that you must deal with the consequences of your actions, or rather, those of your inaction.

13 DAYS AGO