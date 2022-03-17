SCHP: Crash blocks all lanes of traffic at Carolina Forest Blvd
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway Patrol troopers are on scene after a crash has blocked traffic Thursday morning.
Around 5:45 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way for a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
The crash has blocked all lanes of traffic, but details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1