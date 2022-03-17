ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SCHP: Crash blocks all lanes of traffic at Carolina Forest Blvd

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XVUXz_0ehlYbWA00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway Patrol troopers are on scene after a crash has blocked traffic Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., crews were sent to the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Postal Way for a crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

The crash has blocked all lanes of traffic, but details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Deadly shooting on South Carolina lake ruled self-defense

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man will not be charged following a deadly shooting on a pontoon boat on a South Carolina lake, authorities said. The shooting, which happened Tuesday on Lake Keowee near Fall Creek Landing No. 2, has been ruled self-defense, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. Once deputies arrived on the […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton man

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a Lumberton man who possibly has dementia. Christopher Frink was last seen on Furman Drive in Lumberton, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie and white shorts. […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Deputies still search for Charleston woman missing for 10 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — It has been exactly one decade since Gayle McCaffrey disappeared from her West Ashley home and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. It was March 2012 when Gayle and her husband, Robert “Bob” McCaffrey, got into a heated argument. Bob left his wife and two young children and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Enough fentanyl to kill 390,000 people seized in North Carolina drug bust

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies seized pounds of fentanyl after a drug investigation in North Carolina that was enough to kill 390,000 people. According to deputies, they executed a search warrant at the home of Donald Robert Lynch on Spencer Road in Archdale. Detectives sized “a trafficking amount” of fentanyl and methamphetamine, bath salts […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WBTW News13

Horry County Coroner’s Office wants more resources

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office says it is in desperate need of a pathologist and a new facility. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge has seen a rapid increase in need within the last 33 years. “When I first started, we probably had about 130 to 140 calls a year and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy