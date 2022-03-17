ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

3.74M bottles of Airborne Gummies impacted by recall over ‘injury hazard’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPWGA_0ehlXhqj00

(NEXSTAR) – A national recall has been issued for select Airborne gummies because pressure build-up in the unopened bottles may pose “an injury hazard,” federal regulators said Wednesday.

Reckitt, the parent company of the Airborne brand, is voluntarily recalling certain 63-count and 75-count bottles of Airborne Gummies in assorted fruit, orange, and blueberry pomegranate flavors. The pressure build-up in the affected products can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off “with force” when the bottles are first opened, which can cause an injury, the company said in a release .

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles. Eighteen reports have been received of consumers suffering minor injuries, while one reported an eye injury that required medical attention.

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

The recall notice estimates 3.74 million bottles are impacted by the recall, but Reckitt notes opened bottles are not included because they no longer pose an injury risk.

The CPSC shared these photos, seen in the slideshow below, of some of the affected products.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8nWD_0ehlXhqj00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkeuZ_0ehlXhqj00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzAsr_0ehlXhqj00
    An example of the recalled Airborne Gummies. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Recalled Airborne products were distributed at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and other stores nationwide between May 2020 and February 2022. You can find a full list of recalled products here .

If you have an unopened bottle of Airborne Gummies included on the recall list that hasn’t been opened, you are encouraged to contact Reckitt to return them for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Candle Recall Issued Over 'Fire and Laceration Hazards'

Candle lovers may want to hold off on lighting that fan-favorite autumnal scent. Anthropologie in late February issued a recall of more than 20,000 Anecdote autumn glass candles that were sold in its stores and online beginning in July 2021. The recall was issued after it was found the double wick candles pose fire and laceration hazards.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Pomegranate#Nexstar#Airborne#Cpsc
WKRC

Throw these out: 2 medicines being recalled for contamination

UNDATED (WKRC) - Two over-the-counter medicines have been recalled for contamination. The first recalled issued by the FDA concerns World Health Products' Jetfuel Diuretic. The supplement was contaminated with undisclosed milk, a potential allergen for people with milk or lactose intolerance. The bottles of the GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic were sold nationwide on the GAT Sport website, Amazon, and brick-and-mortar retailers.
HEALTH
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Costco
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Pork with toxic risk is in U.S. food supply amid FDA stalemate

America's hog farmers have been fattening up their pigs with an antibiotic added into animal feed that was deemed safe for nearly four decades. Then six years ago, regulators realized they might be wrong - and that cancer-causing chemicals could be making their way to consumers through pork chops and hot dogs.
AGRICULTURE
KHBS

Recall issued for thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests not authorized by the FDA

Thousands of antigen COVID-19 tests have been recalled because they are not authorized, cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to a news release from the FDA, 164,250 antigen and antibody tests from LuSys Laboratories are included in the recall. They were distributed between June 1, 2020, and July 21, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

FDA Recalls Dozens of Beef Jerky Brands Over Listeria Contamination

The FDA is issuing a recall of beef jerky. More than 70 different beef jerky products across the United States are being pulled thanks to a listeria contamination. We know that you Outsiders love your beef jerky. So do we. Beef jerky is a terrific on-the-go snack for your outdoorsy lifestyle. It’s delicious, nutritious, and super convenient. But health officials are encouraging you to throw out any beef jerky you bought on February 23 in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Alabama, California, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA, CDC declare deadly, multi-year romaine-related Listeria outbreak over

Federal officials are reporting that a deadly multi-year outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections traced to romaine lettuce is over. As of March 8 the patient count stood at 10 with one person in Pennsylvania having died, according to statements from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy