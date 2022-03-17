Garry named SD Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Central Catholic's Riley Williams, Jordan King and David Blue take top MHC honors.The best players from Clackamas and Nelson took their places among the best. Indeed, three Cavaliers and two Hawks earned berths on Mt. Hood Conference boys basketball all-star teams following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. In addition to their honors, Central Catholic's Riley Williams was named MHC Player of the Year, Central's Jordan King was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Rams coach David Blue was named MHC Coach of the Year. Mt. Hood Conference First Team — Jalen Atkins, fr., Barlow; Nathan Jones, sr., Barlow;...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO