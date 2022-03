There have been just over 1,000 new COVID cases over the past week, according to state Department of Health data. Last Wednesday, because of decreasing daily case counts, the DOH switched to weekly reports of new COVID cases. Today, the DOH’s first report indicates that there were 1,092 new cases in the last week, 107 of which were on the Big Island.

HAWAII COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO