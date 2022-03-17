ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rare snake dies while eating giant centipede in Florida park

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xofkQ_0ehlVwUI00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A rare snake died while attempting to eat a giant centipede at a South Florida park, according to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

Researchers said a hiker found the rare snake at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Pictures showed the snake dead with the rear portion of a centipede protruding from its mouth.

First responders save North Carolina man bitten by venomous snake
  • (Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkQkb_0ehlVwUI00
    (Credit: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute)

“The state-threatened rim rock crowned snake lives in pine rockland and hammock habitats in eastern Miami-Dade County and the Keys,” FWC said in a Facebook post.

Researchers said the snake usually grows between 7 and 9 inches long, but is rarely seen because it lives under rocks, debris, or in limestone cavities. The post also mentioned the unusual sighting represented the first food record of any kind for the little-known species.

FWC speculated the snake tried to eat a juvenile Keys giant centipede, which can reportedly reach the size of a crowned snake in its adult form.

4 Disney employees arrested in human trafficking campaign, deputies say

“Crowned snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes, whose bites are painful to humans, but something went wrong during this encounter,” the Facebook post stated.

The snake, along with the centipede, will soon go into the Florida Museum of Natural History collection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Snake Venom#Centipede#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox 46 Charlotte

The Carolinas’, and nation’s, single largest greenhouse is celebrating 50 years in business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plants that are now just beginning to bloom in your neighborhood most likely came from a greenhouse in Huntersville. Metrolina Greenhouses supplies plants to big box stores within a 600-mile radius of Charlotte. This summer the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Next time you’re at one of those big […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy