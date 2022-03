CLEVELAND, Ohio - The area’s run of good weather comes to an end on Friday with showers possible in the afternoon and a chance for an evening Thunderstorm. The National Weather Service’s forecast for this weekend says rain is likely overnight Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday will dip from the low 60s into the upper 40s by midnight. Additional thunderstorm chances exist Saturday morning with afternoon showers also likely. Saturday’s highs will top out in the mid 50s. Overnight lows Saturday will dip back into the 30s with Sunday only seeing highs in the low 50s. On the bright side, showers are expected to clear out of the area Sunday morning, leaving sunshine for the end of the weekend.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO