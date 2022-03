Before Volodymyr Zelensky was Ukraine's president in real life, he was Ukraine's president on TV, as Netflix subscribers in the U.S. can now see for themselves. Netflix has added Servant of the People, a Ukrainian political satire in which Zelensky plays the country's president, to its library in the United States. The show was previously on Netflix for several years but hadn't been available for U.S. subscribers in 2022. An article for Mashable recently dubbed the series "one of the most intriguing and historically important shows you could possibly watch right now" but noted it was difficult to access it in its entirety.

