A$AP Rocky, Mercedes-Benz Team on ’90s-inspired Collection

By Layla Ilchi
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kby5_0ehlV4Lf00

A$AP Rocky and Mercedes-Benz are teaming up for a ’90s-inspired fashion and merchandise collection.

The rapper and the car manufacturer are joining forces for an apparel and accessories collection that fuses the former’s streetwear style with the latter’s well-known logo. The collection offers sweaters, hoodies, trousers, jackets, baseball caps and bags and ranges in price from $60 to $175.

More from WWD

The collection takes a ’90s-inspired approach with pieces such as a white hoodie with a retro Mercedes-Benz logo, a bomber jacket designed with an image of a tire and an oversize orange jacket, among other styles.

“Mercedes-Benz has been exploring culture-led industries for decades, driven by our forward-thinking spirit and spearheaded by authentic co-operations with partners, allowing us to speak credibly to progressive target groups,” said Bettina Fetzer, vice president communications and marketing at Mercedes-Benz AG. “Our collaboration with A$AP Rocky perfectly captures the movement of the ’90s, tapping into the fashion and music culture of this decade, a defining era that has shaped creatives such as A$AP today. Through the capsule collection, we offer our customers a unique, new gateway into the Mercedes-Benz world.”

The collaboration comes after the two teamed in 2017 for Mercedes-Benz’s “Grow-Up” campaign, which was meant to appeal to a younger customer base.

The collection is A$AP Rocky’s latest project in the fashion world. Last year, the rapper was tapped by PacSun as its first guest artistic director where he oversees designer collaborations and campaigns. Last June, A$AP Rocky also became an investor of Klarna , the global retail bank and shopping service.

A$AP Rocky made headlines recently when it was revealed he and Rihanna are expecting their first child together. Since the announcement, the couple made several appearances together during Milan and Paris Fashion Week where they each had their own standout fashion moments.

The Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky collection is available starting Thursday on the rapper’s AWGE agency website and at PacSun.

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couples Style

Live from Gucci: Rihanna Sits Front Row, Adidas Collaboration Unveiled

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Team on Collection

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

