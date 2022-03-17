ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Police attempt to identify women who crashed into Pfizer gate in Groton

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32UyHu_0ehlUy9700

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department are attempting to identify two women who drove into Pfizer’s south exit gate.

The women, driving a blue Hyundai, crashed into the gate on January 14 around 9 p.m. The crash caused significant damage, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two women in the photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjQKf_0ehlUy9700
Photos courtesy the Groton Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lb1JP_0ehlUy9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZ6sf_0ehlUy9700

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the GPD at (860) 445-2451.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Runaway tractor-trailer tires damage state police cruiser

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper suffered minor injuries after runaway double tractor-trailer tires crushed the back of their cruiser in Willington Friday morning. State police said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound. The tires came off […]
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 killed, 1 injured in I-84 rollover crash in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed and another was injured in a single-car rollover crash in Danbury early Friday morning. State police said the crash happened near exit 7 on I-84 east just before 1:30 a.m. The driver, Aaron Thomas Young, of Colchester, was heading eastbound when he drove onto the left shoulder […]
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Groton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Groton, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Groton, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Man struck, killed by garbage truck in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being hit by a garbage truck in Hartford on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to Brainard Road just after 6 a.m. for the report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a garbage truck. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 69-year-old Frank Paul […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Court documents unsealed in Marlborough kidnapping case

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) – The warrant has been released in the investigation into a woman abducted from a grocery store parking lot in Marlborough in September. One of the suspects was in court today as the new details were released. The court documents show the two suspects picked the victim because of her race and […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

Loved ones remember man killed by fiancé’s brother in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Loved ones are remembering the life of a Unionville man, who was tragically killed on Wednesday. Farmington Police said 32-year-old Jorge Camacho was shot to death inside his home, allegedly by his fiancé’s brother.  “He didn’t deserve this,” Aaron Ciccarello, a friend of Camacho, told News 8. Ciccarello has known Camacho […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Local police departments donating bulletproof vests to Ukraine

(WTNH) – Some local police departments are teaming up to help the people of Ukraine. The Hamden, New Haven, and West Haven police departments are donating bulletproof vests. “We saw stories of ten people shot and killed standing in line for bread. We hope getting these vests to Ukraine will help keep people safe as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Portion of I-84 Westbound closed in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A portion of I-84 Westbound is closed between Exits 16 and 15 because of a two vehicle car crash that took place around 8 a.m. Friday morning. State police responded to the scene and found two injured people at the scene. The two inidivudals were transported to local hospitals in the […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

UConn researchers see decline in car thefts in Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Researchers at the University of Connecticut say car thefts are down statewide. In 2019, the state saw historic low car thefts. Then, it started to spike in April of 2020, and when things started to open back up in 2021, they went down again. “We should continue to see a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Naugatuck fire officials remind importance of disposing oily rags

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Fire Department is reminding residents of the importance of disposing oily rags following a close call in a vacant home. Fire officials shared pictures of oily rags that were left in a house that is being prepared for a new occupant and is empty. The homeowner stopped by and […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man killed during attempted robbery at Branford Motel: police

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man attempting to rob another man at the Branford Motel was shot and killed early Thursday morning by the robbery victim, according to police. The shooter told Branford police he was staying at the motel on East Main Street and was being robbed at gunpoint. Officers found an armed man […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot, killed while laying in bed in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was shot and killed while lying in his bed on Sunset Terrace in Unionville, late Wednesday night. The Farmington police responded to a report of a man shot inside a home around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Upon arrival, police officers discovered a 32-year-old man lying in bed with multiple […]
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Haven fire lt. injured in deadly fire exploring run for state Senate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Fire Lieutenant who suffered serious injuries while battling a fire last year that killed a fellow firefighter is exploring a run for state Senate. Lt. Samod Rankins has formed an exploratory committee called “Rankins 2022”. Rankins is focusing on the 17th District, which covers parts of Hamden, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police identify man killed during shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a shooting on Thursday morning. Around 3:29 a.m., officers received a call regarding a person shot who was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital by a private car. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brian Faulks of New […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy