Police attempt to identify women who crashed into Pfizer gate in Groton
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department are attempting to identify two women who drove into Pfizer’s south exit gate.
The women, driving a blue Hyundai, crashed into the gate on January 14 around 9 p.m. The crash caused significant damage, police said.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two women in the photos below:
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to the GPD at (860) 445-2451.
