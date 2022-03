The Cardinals have been known to make big swings, i.e. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who could the club look to make a big splash for in 2022?. Over the last few seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals have been players in the trade market, acquiring Paul Goldschmidt prior to the 2019 season and Nolan Arenado leading up to 2021. Over the last week, big names like Matt Olsen, Matt Chapman, and Jesse Winker have all swapped teams, and there are other names sitting out there on the market.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO