Big Rapids Girl Scouts pay newborn a lucky visit

BIG RAPIDS — Members of Big Rapids Girl Scout Troop 4091 celebrated the anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts — March 12, 1912 — by welcoming the area’s newest baby girl born on or after March 12 with a basket of goodies.

Baby girl Aria Maria Garcia was the lucky baby, born March 14 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

Aria has five older brothers, but is the family’s first girl. Samantha Hundt, Kim Parks and Riley Hundt-Robison, representing Troop 4091, dropped of the basket, filled with clothes and essentials for new babies.