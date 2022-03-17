ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids Girl Scouts pay newborn a lucky visit

The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLqgD_0ehlUXVc00
Samantha Hundt, Kim Parks and Riley Hundt-Robison, representing Troop 4091, dropped of the basket, filled with clothes and essentials for new babies. (Courtesy photo)

BIG RAPIDS — Members of Big Rapids Girl Scout Troop 4091 celebrated the anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts — March 12, 1912 — by welcoming the area’s newest baby girl born on or after March 12 with a basket of goodies.

Baby girl Aria Maria Garcia was the lucky baby, born March 14 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

Aria has five older brothers, but is the family’s first girl. Samantha Hundt, Kim Parks and Riley Hundt-Robison, representing Troop 4091, dropped of the basket, filled with clothes and essentials for new babies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Pioneer

PASTOR'S PEN: Seeking happiness

Columnist: When 'Seeking Happiness,' every individual can come up with a variety of solutions! To some it may be making more money, which can cost them the selling of their precious time on something they may never have enough of!
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maria Garcia#Scout Troop#Essentials#The Girl Scouts
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
232
Followers
308
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy