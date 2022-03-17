ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 11: Gradual clearing this afternoon

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
wjhl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGradual clearing with upper 60’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains. Another system will approach the region on Friday with scattered showers developing during the afternoon. Showers will...

www.wjhl.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KSLA

Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms on the way

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! We’ve made it half way through the work week and have paid off with today’s sunshine! Enjoy the weather today and for most of Thursday because Thursday evening showers and storms are back. We’ve got a GREAT weekend in store that comes to an end with another round of rain and storms early next week.
NBCMontana

Weekend cold front to bring light snow accumulations

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SATURDAY: High pressure is situated to our west today, which means we will see a cooling north breeze. Gusts could be up to 20mph, so be prepared for periods of wind today. Otherwise it should be very nice with sunshine and temperatures mild in the mid 60s. That’s a little below normal for mid-March. SUNDAY: […]
Washington Post

Powerful storm to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

March is known for wild weather and powerful storms, and one is brewing for Friday into the weekend. A developing “bomb cyclone” will drop a swath of moderate to heavy snow from the Mid-South to the interior Northeast. The storm and its attendant Arctic cold front also will cause temperatures to dive and will blow in strong winds for much of the eastern United States. In the Southeast, strong to severe thunderstorms may erupt.
CBS 46

Heavy rain, isolated severe storms on the way

Not as cold in the morning. Increasing clouds through the day. Light rain moves in from the south after 3pm. Scattered showers are expected through the evening, and the rain becomes heavy and widespread overnight.
KXRM

FOX21 Storm Team: Warmth to winter in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — We will see scattered showers continue over the ski resorts Saturday, but will pull back in coverage and intensity somewhat as the first wave lifts off to the northeast. Don’t worry, another one moves in late Saturday and picks the snow back up for Sunday. As the first wave moves off the […]
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
Daily Record

Fremont County Forecast: Winter storm moves in Wednesday afternoon

A winter storm is expected to move into Fremont County on Wednesday afternoon and could bring between 3 to 8 inches of snow until it moves out of the area early Friday morning. Along with the snowstorm, freezing temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s high will be 41 with...
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
fox40jackson.com

First Alert Forecast: morning storms to afternoon sun Friday

FRIDAY: Showers and storms continue to wane through the remainder of the morning – trending quieter by the afternoon hours with increasing sunshine and highs in the 70s. Balmy breezes will kick up from the southwest, gusting to 30 mph at times. We’ll become mostly to partly clear tonight with lows in the 40s by early Saturday.
