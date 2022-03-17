Storm Team 11: Gradual clearing this afternoon

A weak disturbance will spark off a few rain and snow showers today and Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s. A cold front will bring gusty winds and lower snow levels Saturday night/early Sunday. Snow accumulations are expected across southwest Montana. We could see up to 2 inches of snow in Dillon, Ennis and Bozeman. The Madison, Gallatin and Tobacco Root Ranges could see as much as 6 inches of snow. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO