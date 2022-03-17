ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for OUI crashes

By Duncan MacLean
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0TSN_0ehlTem200

(WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a welcome chance to reconnect with friends and family, coming out of the cold winter months. But the holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk driving crashes.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2015 through 2019, 280 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on March 16, 17, and 18. Fifty-seven people died in 2019 alone.

If you do plan to drink, organize a safe, sober ride home. Even if you are walking, keep safety in mind. In 2019, 1/3 of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal driving limit of 0.08.

Legal penalties for operating under the influence are harsh in Massachusetts. A first offense can potentially land you up to 2 1/2 years in jail, fines of up to $5,000, and a loss of license for one year.

If you are caught with a passenger under the age of 14, your OUI will come with additional child endangerment charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Staying safe on the road this St. Patrick’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the American Addiction Center, St. Patrick’s Day has the second-highest alcohol consumption rate among popular holidays, only trailing New Year’s Eve. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just a few days away and traffic is supposed to be higher than normal.
SAINT PATRICK'S DAY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WWLP

WWLP

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy