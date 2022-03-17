St. Patrick’s Day among deadliest times for OUI crashes

(WWLP) – St. Patrick’s Day festivities are a welcome chance to reconnect with friends and family, coming out of the cold winter months. But the holiday is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk driving crashes.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2015 through 2019, 280 people were killed in drunk driving crashes on March 16, 17, and 18. Fifty-seven people died in 2019 alone.

If you do plan to drink, organize a safe, sober ride home. Even if you are walking, keep safety in mind. In 2019, 1/3 of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal driving limit of 0.08.

Legal penalties for operating under the influence are harsh in Massachusetts. A first offense can potentially land you up to 2 1/2 years in jail, fines of up to $5,000, and a loss of license for one year.

If you are caught with a passenger under the age of 14, your OUI will come with additional child endangerment charges.

