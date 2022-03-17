ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukrainian caught hiding in baby clothes while trying to flee to Moldova

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLCqZ_0ehlTFtz00

A Ukrainian man who was trying to flee to the bordering European country of Moldova amid the Russian incursion was caught at the border by security officials.

The man, who was found at the Rososhany checkpoint, was hiding inside a box containing baby clothes in a car driven by a woman.

When the car reached the border, officials stopped it and checked the vehicle. Inside, they saw the woman’s two children. The car’s backseat was filled with soft toys, clothes and diaper packets, besides a huge colourful carton box.

“On the border with Moldova, border guards of the Chernivtsi detachment exposed an unusual ‘passenger’. He was found at the Rososhany checkpoint in a Renault car driven by a woman with her two children,” the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said in a tweet.

They also shared photographs of the incident, which show the man hiding inside the box as well as getting out of the car. His identity was not revealed.

Martial law was imposed in Ukraine after Russia launched its invasion on 24 February. Under this law, men of conscription age, between 18 and 60, have been banned from leaving Ukraine. Though they have not been forced to fight, there are fears that conscription would be enforced if the war rages on for a long time.

There have been several reports of men trying to flee Ukraine and enter neighbouring countries including Hungary and Poland. There is no clarity on how many have been allowed to pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYEp1_0ehlTFtz00

The ongoing siege in Ukraine has led more than three million people to flee Ukraine, according to latest estimates by the United Nations on Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since the second world war.

The United Nations has estimated that at least 636 civilians have died so far, though the real number is probably higher.

On Thursday, as the violence entered its fourth week , nearly 13 buses carrying around 300 refugees from Ukraine’s Mariupol city reached Russia’s Rostov region, indicating that people are trying to flee the conflict-marred country in all possible directions.

The United Nations refugee agency said it welcomed the response shown by advanced countries to Ukrainian refugees. It urged these countries to act in the same manner towards other refugees from other war countries, irrespective of their nationality, race or religion.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here . To sign the petition click here . If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Moldova#Ukrainian#European#Russian#Renault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy