Baseball star Pete Alonso walked away uninjured after being involved in a “brutal” car accident on his way to spring training.The New York Mets player said he felt “really blessed to be here” after being involved in the serious accident in Tampa, Florida.Alonso, 27, said that he was driving through an intersection when another motorist ran a red light and hit him, causing his Ford truck to flip three times.“One (moment) I was coming here to work, coming to spring training, and next thing I know I’m kicking my windshield in trying to get out of a flipped-over car,” he...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO