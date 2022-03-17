Who has the best burgers and fries in the Rockford area? Here are the What Rocks winners
ROCKFORD — Very few foods are considered a more perfect pair than the classic combination of burgers and fries.
Whether you want to get a combo from these Rockford restaurants or create your own burger and fry tandem these Rockford area spots have got you covered.
Readers voted on the restaurants with the best burgers and french fries in the Rockford area for the 2021 What Rocks Community Choice Awards, and winners were announced late last year.
Here is a list of the winners and finalists in the burgers and french fry categories.
Burgers
Winner: 15th & Chris
Address: 201 15th Ave., Rockford
Contact: (779) 774-4116, facebook.com/15thChris/
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Finalist: Backyard Grill and Bar
Address: 6473 N. Second St, Loves Park
Contact: 815-636-9430, backyardgrill.com
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Finalist: Buddy's Burgers
Address: 6551 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford
Contact: 815-980-1213, facebook.com/BuddysBurgers1
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Saturday
French Fries
Winner: Beef-A-Roo
Address: Seven locations in the Rockford area
More information: Visit beefaroo.com/locations to see location addresses, hours of operation, and contact information.
Finalist: 15th & Chris
Address: 201 15th Ave., Rockford
Contact: (779) 774-4116, facebook.com/15thChris/
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Finalist: Culver's
Address: Seven locations in the Rockford area
More information: Visit culvers.com/locator to see location addresses, hours of operations, and contact information.
