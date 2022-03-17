ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who has the best burgers and fries in the Rockford area? Here are the What Rocks winners

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — Very few foods are considered a more perfect pair than the classic combination of burgers and fries.

Whether you want to get a combo from these Rockford restaurants or create your own burger and fry tandem these Rockford area spots have got you covered.

Readers voted on the restaurants with the best burgers and french fries in the Rockford area for the 2021 What Rocks Community Choice Awards, and winners were announced late last year.

Here is a list of the winners and finalists in the burgers and french fry categories.

Burgers

Winner: 15th & Chris

Address: 201 15th Ave., Rockford

Contact: (779) 774-4116, facebook.com/15thChris/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Finalist: Backyard Grill and Bar

Address: 6473 N. Second St, Loves Park

Contact: 815-636-9430, backyardgrill.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Finalist: Buddy's Burgers

Address: 6551 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford

Contact: 815-980-1213, facebook.com/BuddysBurgers1

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Saturday

French Fries

Winner: Beef-A-Roo

Address: Seven locations in the Rockford area

More information: Visit beefaroo.com/locations to see location addresses, hours of operation, and contact information.

Finalist: 15th & Chris

Address: 201 15th Ave., Rockford

Contact: (779) 774-4116, facebook.com/15thChris/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Finalist: Culver's

Address: Seven locations in the Rockford area

More information: Visit culvers.com/locator to see location addresses, hours of operations, and contact information.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

