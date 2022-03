Mikel Arteta hailed a big three points after Arsenal held on for a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.The result saw the Gunners bounce back from defeat by Liverpool in midweek and move four points clear of Manchester United with a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.Arteta had complained about the scheduling, with Arsenal having to play at lunchtime having hosted Liverpool on Wednesday evening, and he said: “It was a big win.“After the defeat against Liverpool we wanted to come here and play well first, which we did, and get the three points because...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO