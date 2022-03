Jurgen Klopp has described the current Liverpool squad as the strongest that he has worked with since taking charge of the club.Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 and has since guided his side to both Premier League and Champions League triumphs.The German again finds his team fighting on several fronts in several competitions, with Liverpool already lifting the Carabao Cup this season.Forward Luis Diaz was recruited in January to further bolster a fearsome attacking unit on Merseyside.And after the Colombian’s arrival and the return club action for several players, Klopp believes that this is now the best squad...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO