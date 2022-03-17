ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Enrichment Academy releases catalog, prepares for expo

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring’s arrival also brings the start of a fresh semester with the Enrichment Academy. The academy, a continued-education program of fee-based courses for Villages residents and nonresidents,...

www.thevillagesdailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

North Star Montessori Academy preparing for open enrollment

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrea Ballard, the superintendent, and principal at North Star Montessori Academy said they are hoping to welcome many families to the school on Tuesday. The pre-k and kindergarten open house is on March 8, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can see the classrooms, and...
MARQUETTE, MI
Kingsport Times-News

Washington College Academy releases spring workshop lineup

LIMESTONE — Washington College Academy will continue its tradition of providing new learning opportunities to the public and preserving the classics with a full slate of offerings this spring. The historic college campus, dating back to 1780, offers a unique backdrop for exploring traditional and non- traditional arts in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Villages Daily Sun

Forward paths begins new partnership with Evening Rotary Club

Working with former foster children every day, Denise Burry knows the difficulty a transition to independence can be. Wanting to make things easier, she developed a nonprofit organization, Forward Paths, to help make the transition smoother. Forward Paths recently partnered with the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages to make...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Community partners commit to revitalizing Villages historic side

Work began last week to repave the main roadway that services the first commercial plaza in The Villages. Discussions about revitalizing the original recreation center in the community are set to resume later this week. The Villages’ first executive golf course recently underwent a major revitalization and reopened to rave...
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enrichment#Tea#The Enrichment Academy#Villages#The Learn Grow Expo#The Daily Sun
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bridal Expo

Planning a wedding? Meet vendors and start bringing your vision to life by attending the Luxury Bridal Expo from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the Sheraton Hotel in Brookfield. Attendees will experience a fashion show, numerous vendors and the chance to win various door prizes.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Villages Daily Sun

Memory lane meets modern in shows this week

This week's shows will take you on a trip down memory lane — with some modern adjustments. Resident theater group Smash Productions will bring the classic sitcom "The Honeymooners” to the present-day Villages. Catch Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly as they appeared onstage years ago, in the form...
ENTERTAINMENT
KRQE News 13

Family enrichment night at the BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its Family Enrichment night on March 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families will create fun enrichment projects for the animals at the park. Each project will have information about which animals benefit from that project and what the goals of the project are. Education staff […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WISH-TV

How does a senior center enrich lives?

We know that it is important for seniors stay active and social to be healthy and happy. However, seniors may struggle to find fitness centers and social spaces that are tailored to their needs. Prime Life Enrichment Center is a senior center in Carmel, Indiana that seeks to fill that gap by providing a wide range of programs that promote independence, wellness, and socialization for those age 50 and beyond.
The Independent

Disney 'regrets' performance by visiting school drill team

Officials at Walt Disney World said Friday that a performance by a visiting Texas high school drill team that used American Indian stereotypes, including chants of “scalp them," doesn't reflect the Florida resort's values.The performance this week in the Magic Kingdom by the “Indianettes" drill team from Port Neches-Grove High School “did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place," Disney spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler said in an emailed statement.An audition tape that the school had provided in order to be selected to perform at the theme park resort was inconsistent with the actual performance, the statement...
EDUCATION
Villages Daily Sun

Competitiveness and fun make Air Gun Club special

From shooting into a lake near Paradise Regional Recreation Complex to shooting at three air gun ranges across The Villages, The Villages Air Gun Club has grown into a club that loves to compete and have fun. “It’s just fun to shoot,” said club commissioner Peter Schreiber, of the Village...
THE VILLAGES, FL
yankodesign.com

This sustainable shelving unit is held together by a system of cable ties

Listón is a modular shelving unit that uses a system of cable ties and wooden slats to form an endlessly re-configurable and sustainable furniture piece. Downsizing never looked better. As we continue to declutter our home spaces and replace bulky appliances with multifunctional, modular furniture pieces, designers are getting creative with ways to get us there. Much of the inspiration behind the recent trend toward downsizing is credited to environmental reasons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter again sets pace in healthy aging

Sumter County, because of The Villages, continues to be front and center in the biggest demographic shift in the nation — the aging of America. Sumter, where most of The Villages is situated, has the highest median age in the nation once again, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual American Community Survey shows Sumter residents have a median age of 68 years, according to the 2016–2020 ACS 5-year data. Sumter also leads the nation in the highest percentage of residents who are married and it remains a veterans stronghold with more than 18,600 veterans who call the county home, data shows.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy