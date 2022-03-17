Enrichment Academy releases catalog, prepares for expo

Sumter County, because of The Villages, continues to be front and center in the biggest demographic shift in the nation — the aging of America. Sumter, where most of The Villages is situated, has the highest median age in the nation once again, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual American Community Survey shows Sumter residents have a median age of 68 years, according to the 2016–2020 ACS 5-year data. Sumter also leads the nation in the highest percentage of residents who are married and it remains a veterans stronghold with more than 18,600 veterans who call the county home, data shows.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO