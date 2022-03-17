No direct threat found after Marshall schools closed

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Police investigating a concerns about a threat against Marshall Public Schools said that there was no direct threat made and that a teen referenced in the case did not have a gun.

Marshall schools were closed Thursday out of an abundance of caution. In a letter to students and parents, MPS Superintendent Becky Jones said several students, staff and parents notified administrators about the threats Wednesday evening.

The Marshall Police Department said two students had been talking on social media about a 13-year-old former student who had allegedly said he was going to “shoot up the school.” Police talked to two students and found there was no direct threat from the 13-year-old.

Police went to talk to the 13-year-old. They searched his home and didn’t find a gun. They did find a video of him holding what looked like a handgun — that video had not been referenced in the social media conversation — but further investigation revealed it was a BB gun that belonged to a friend.

“The Marshall Police Department works diligently with Marshall Public Schools to report and promptly investigate threats,” police Chief Josh Lankerd said in a Thursday statement. “We thank the MPS staff and the Marshall community for quickly reporting these incidents…”

“While MPD found that this threat was not credible, the district will take threats, such as this one, very seriously,” Jones, the superintendent, said in a letter later Thursday, thanking police for their quick investigation.

She also advised parents to speak with their children about violence, expulsion and social media use.

Classes were expected to resume Friday.

