Kingdom has had to jump over some serious hurdles in recent years thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the fourth season originally delayed as a result. With the upcoming season being revealed to hit in Japan on April 9th next month, Kingdom has revealed a brand new trailer that will further explore the popular anime series that still has a manga running and will also continue to explore the fictional history of the creation of China and the wars that forged its future.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO