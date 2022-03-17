State Senators File Bill To Protect Women's Sports

Sen. Joe Manchin joined with his GOP colleagues to block a bill that would have codified the right to an abortion after states across the country have restricted the practice. The bill was widely expected to fail, but Democratic leaders put it up to a vote in a show of support for abortion rights ahead of the Supreme Court's impending ruling on Roe v. Wade.
A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to make South Dakota one of the hardest places in the country to get abortion pills gained support Tuesday from Republican House lawmakers, even though a federal judge has halted a similar state rule from taking effect. Every Republican on...
A bill to protect the right to have an abortion in the United States died in the Senate on Monday after it failed to garner enough Republican support to pass a procedural vote. While the Women's Health Protection Act was expected to fail, Democratic leaders were under pressure from constituents...
The people who took video of police killing George Floyd and Eric Garner would have faced criminal charges in Arizona under legislation that won approval in the state House of Representatives with only Republican support. A bill proposed by Fountain Hills Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, who spent decades as a police officer for the Port […]
The post House Republicans approve bill to restrict who can film cops and when appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Deciding to bring a baby into the world is a very big decision made by couples, but once that decision is made, another one is lurking and arguably just as important: coming up with a name. With so many names out there, it can be overwhelming. When my wife and...
The assault on women’s reproductive rights in state legislatures across the country has ramped up since the Supreme Court signaled in December that it might uphold a Mississippi ban on abortion at 15 weeks of gestation and dismantle the landmark ruling in Roe vs. Wade that protects a woman’s right to an abortion.
The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
On Friday, March 18, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair), which would ban race-based hair discrimination in employment and in federal programs like public housing. In other words, your boss wouldn't be allowed to ban bantu knots under the guise of “professionalism.”
On Friday, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act that bans race-based hair discrimination in the workplace. CNN reports that the CROWN Act, an acronym for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” seeks to protect Americans against bias based on hair texture and protective styles. The House voted 235-189 to pass measure H.R. 2116, which will now head to the Senate for consideration.
Women’s History Month had its origins in the early 1900s with the declaration of one global day per year, International Women’s Day on March 8, to celebrate the social, political, economic and cultural achievements of women and to highlight the inequalities that still plague women’s full emancipation.
A controversial bill to largely undo a new criminal-justice transparency law in Virginia will be worked out behind closed doors in the General Assembly session’s this week. The Democratic-led state Senate voted 26-13 Tuesday to send the legislation to a conference committee, a small panel of legislators that will work out its details and present a final bill for votes later this week.
A Republican-led bill aiming to allow Georgia drivers to use their cellphones when stopped was blocked by Republicans in the Senate on Wednesday. SB 203, sponsored by Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville), would let drivers use their cellphones if they were stopped at a light or stop sign. Their phones would have to be on a mount on their dashboard or windshield.
Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
ALLYSON FELIX, AMANDA GORMAN, SHERRILYN IFILL, AND KERRY WASHINGTON AMONG. Yesterday was international woman’s day and also when Time magazine announced their women of the year honorees. Time says they chose to spotlight leaders who are working to create a better future for women everywhere and that means building...
HARRISBURG >> Pennsylvania could soon receive $25 million in federal funding to keep children safe through the passage of Senate Bill 78, also known as Kayden’s Law. Last week, the United States Congress passed the 2022 Reauthorization of Violence Against Women’s Act (VAWA), which makes $25 million in new federal grants available to states that modernize and reform their child custody laws.
COLUMBIA — Lawmakers in the South Carolina Senate are moving forward with legislation barring transgender athletes from competing as a gender different than the one listed on their birth certificates. A subcommittee of the Senate Education Committee voted March 15 to advance its version of the "Save Women's Sports...
Comments / 1