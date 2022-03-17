ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former governor Cuomo approached for primary run

By Solomon Syed, Courtney Ward
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Former governor Andrew Cuomo has been approached about a potential run for office. Cuomo’s spokesperson confirmed allies approached the former governor following the results of a recently-released poll .

The results of the survey showed Cuomo trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul by four percentage points in a hypothetical matchup in the democratic primary. Cuomo’s camp has released two television ads aimed at rehabilitating his image following his resignation amid sexual harassment allegations.

Spokesperson Rich Azzopardi did not confirm any specific plans. He said in a statement:

“It’s important to him and his family that the record get set straight and efforts to rewrite history don’t succeed. As he has said all along, he has thoughts and opinions about the direction of this state and the Democratic Party as a whole, and he won’t hesitate to make them known.”

Rich Azzopardi, spokesperson for former governor Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the news Wednesday.

“I am not entertaining hypotheticals,” she said. “I have a number of opponents who have declared. There is a petition process. It ends in about 21, 22 days. So, I’m not looking for more people to be speculating about. I’ve got enough reality.”

Cuomo has to file a petition by April 7 to appear on the ballot for the democratic primary. The deadline is May 31 if he wishes to run as an independent.

The former governor resigned from office in August following the New York attorney general’s report surrounding sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, who was also under fire for his administration’s counting of COVID deaths in nursing homes.

