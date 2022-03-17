80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares gained 86.7% to close at $0.5150 on Wednesday after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND for SON-1010 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) jumped 83.3% to close at $7.00 on Wednesday after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) jumped 79.2% to close at $2.58 on Wednesday. Zhihu recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) shares jumped 72.3% to settle at $5.53 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud said it is weighing a dual listing of shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) climbed 66.7% to close at $4.25 after dropping around 14% on Tuesday.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) jumped 66.4% to close at $42.27 following Q4 results.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) shares jumped 64.4% to close at $14.89 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE Holdings from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered the price target from $23 to $16.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) gained 60.6% to settle at $2.28 following Q4 earnings.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) climbed 60.3% to close at $6.38. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 57.7% to close at $2.76.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 56.1% to settle at $42.62. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Pinduoduo from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $105 to $23.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) gained 53.4% to close at $0.41 on Wednesday. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) jumped 53% to close at $1.0401.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) gained 52.2% to settle at $37.10 after gaining over 15% on Tuesday.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) surged 51.5% to close at $7.27. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 50.6% to close at $8.87. Dada Nexus said its local on-demand retail platform, JDDJ, will start booking COVID antigen self-test kits online.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 49.8% to close at $3.16. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) gained 48.2% to close at $2.95.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) climbed 47.2% to close at $10.41.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 41.7% to settle at $2.55.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 47.6% to close at $27.83. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Bilibili from Overweight to Underweight.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) gained 37.8% to close at $25.41 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) rose 35.8% to close at $6.79 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) climbed 48.2% to close at $2.95. Tuya recently posted Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) climbed 43.7% to settle at $17.23. 360 DigiTech recently reported Q4 earnings results.

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) gained 42.5% to close at $4.56. Citigroup maintained FinVolution with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $7.27 to $3.27.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) jumped 39.8% to close at $27.01. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded HUYA from Neutral to Underweight.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 39.5% to close at $36.63. Futu, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 39.4% to settle at $64.08. U.S. Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei upgraded the China Internet Sector to Outperform from Neutral.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped 39.2% to close at $150.87. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 37.6% to close at $4.76 after the company announced a $100 million buyback.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) gained 36.9% to close at $27.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) jumped 36.8% to settle at $104.98 following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators. JPMorgan, on Monday, downgraded Alibaba Group to Underweight from Overweight.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) climbed 35.1% to settle at $9.05. Burning Rock recently secured second NGS kit approval from NMPA.

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) shares jumped 34.3% to close at $0.9001 Huize Holding is expected to report Q4 financial results on March 18, 2022.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 31.9% to close at $26.05 after gaining 12% on Tuesday.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) jumped 31.8% to close at $8.48.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares gained 30.8% to close at $4.03 following a 10% surge on Tuesday.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) jumped 30% to settle at $27.01. B of A Securities maintained Noah Holdings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $51.5 to $35.

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 29.8% to close at $1.70.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 29.6% to close at $27.53.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) jumped 29.3% to settle at $4.63 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares gained 28.4% to close at $23.34. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Trip.com Group from Overweight to Neutral.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) climbed 27.7% to settle at $17.21 after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) rose 27.5% to close at $11.73.

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 26.3% to close at $7.54. JP Morgan, on Monday, downgraded Baozun from Overweight to Underweight.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) rose 26.2% to close at $2.99. ATRenew recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) jumped 25.6% to close at $18.75. Shares of Chinese companies traded higher following a Chinese state media report indicating China's financial stability and development committee urged market stability measures and mentioned cooperation with US regulators.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) rose 23.3% to close at $35.81.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) gained 22.8% to close at $2.10. RLX Technology, last week, reported Q4 earnings results.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) rose 19.8% to settle at $42.74. Goldman Sachs maintained GitLab with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $100 to $86.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) surged 15.8% to close at $12.78.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) climbed 15.3% to settle at $343.82. Morgan Stanley maintained MongoDB with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $633 to $475.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) shares gained 15.2% to close at $7.97 following quarterly results. The company’s CFO Humera Afzal will also leave his position in June.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) gained 15% to close at $3.23.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) gained 13.5% to close at $35.05following better-than-expected Q4 results and FY22 guidance.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) rose 12.1% to close at $1.02.

