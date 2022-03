UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports the Yankees traded Luke Voit traded to the San Diego Padres. Read more about that here. TAMPA — Luke Voit is still at Yankees camp. For how much longer? Who knows. The re-signing of first baseman Anthony Rizzo all but pushed Voit out of the starting lineup again, and the Yankees have tried to trade Voit before. It’s likely they’re trying to do it again as they look to address other roster needs.

