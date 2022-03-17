Changes made to Cheboygan's historic resources board

CHEBOYGAN — Recently, the Cheboygan City Council approved removing two members of the city's historic resources commission and appointing another city resident to that board, to better comply with the entity's governing ordinance.

"We have a number of people that are on that particular organization that are not current residents of the community," said Cheboygan City Manager Dan Sabolsky. "They can be right now until we pass the new ordinance, which we're working on."

Sabolsky said the current members of the city's historic resources commission wanted to move two members of the committee — Kay Forster and Wendy Fleming — off of the board. Noreen Keating had already resigned from the board.

"There were too many people on that particular board, so we're actually paring it down to the number that's outlined in the current ordinance," said Sabolsky.

Forster and Fleming would still be active members of the historic resources commission, just in a different capacity. They would be on the study committee, which is helping the entity to find funding sources and helping determine how the entity can best comply with its ordinance.

To bring the committee back up to seven members — which is its full capacity after removing the two — the council members appointed former Cheboygan City Councilwoman Winifred Riddle to fill the final seat on the board.

"She would be an excellent member," said Mayor Les Tebo.

Cheboygan's Historic Resources Commission, whose main mission is to save the historic buildings within city limits, has been working on rewriting its governing ordinance over the last several months.

After the commission was reinstated in 2020, the committee members reviewed the ordinance and found several things in the document that showed the city's commission was not in compliance. These concerns included the members of the commission needing to reside within Cheboygan city limits and there being seven members on the committee.

The city's ordinance was also not in line with the State of Michigan's ordinance regarding historic resources commissions.

"We are taking baby steps to get our ordinance in line with the state, which will then open things up for tax credits, et cetera, for homeowners and business owners whose property qualifies as historical," said city councilwoman Diane Raab, liaison to the historic resources commission.

Raab said the revised ordinance is currently being retyped and should be able to come before the Cheboygan City Council for approval after a public hearing. This could potentially be brought before council sometime in April.

There are many different historical buildings around the City of Cheboygan, including the Cheboygan Opera House, former Cheboygan County Jail, former Carnegie Library and the former St. Charles Church. Once everything is in place and the historic resources commission can operate as intended, the group will begin its work at preserving the historic buildings, including homes which were constructed in the early days of Cheboygan.

"I do think we have a solid group of commissioners, with a vested interest in seeing historical preservation happen in Cheboygan," said Raab. "It's been a group with a long history and has often been placed on the 'back burner' when it comes to priorities at the city level. They are a group interested in truly preserving historical properties, not just putting a plaque in front of someone's home."

With Riddle being added to the historic resources commission, she joins former Cheboygan City Councilman RJ Archambo, Mary Hebert, Keith Knecht, Katie Mallory, Laurie Musclow and Mali Thomas on the board.

The city's historic resources commission meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month, in the Cheboygan City Council chambers.

