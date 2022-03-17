ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Father Michael Anagbogu of Nigeria assigned to Monroe Catholic parishes

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5faC_0ehlMVSU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWhJP_0ehlMVSU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HyBQ_0ehlMVSU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZyKV_0ehlMVSU00

Father Michael Anagbogu of Nigeria is coming to Monroe July 1.

Father Michael will help serve Catholic parishes in the Monroe Vicariate Family 2, including St. Mary and St. John the Baptist Catholic Churches in Monroe.

Father Michael will assist Father David Burgard, pastor of the two churches. Father David made the announcement during last weekend’s Masses.

Father Michael, 35, has been a priest since 2015 and is currently serving in Ekwulobia, Nigeria.

“He is coming here from overseas and hasn’t yet arrived in the area,” Holly Fournier,

associate director of communications for the Archdiocese of Detroit, said.

Fr. Michael will live at St. John’s rectory.

Father David pastored Sts. Mary and John with Father Giancarlo Ghezzi, associate pastor, who was assigned to the parishes 2018. Father Giancarlo left the Monroe area earlier this year. Since then, Father David has served the churches as the lone pastor, with assistance from Deacon Mike Stewart.

Monroe Vicariate Family 2 also includes St. Anne in Monroe, St. Borromeo in Newport and St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Monroe.

The Archdiocese of Detroit and Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron also announced the following clergy appointments Monday. All are effective July 1.

  • Fr. John Vandenakker, CC, was appointed Weekend-Support for Our Lady of the Woods Parish in Woodhaven, St. Roch in Flat Rock, Sacred Heart Parish in Grosse Ile, St. Cyprian Parish in Riverview, St. Joseph Parish in Trenton and St. Timothy in Trenton. These churches form the Downriver Vicariate Family 3.

Father John also will continue to serve as a faculty member at Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Detroit.

  • Father John Hedges, pastor of St. Stephen Church in New Boston, has been appointed a member of the In Solidum team of priests who will pastor churches in the West Wayne Vicariate Family 2: St. Stephen in New Boston, St. Aloysius Parish in Romulus and St. Anthony Parish in Belleville.

“Fr. Hedges will serve primarily at St. Stephen Parish, New Boston. Fr. Hedges will also serve as moderator of this family,” the archdiocese said.

  • Father John Nedumcheril will become a member of the In Solidum team of priests for West Wayne Vicariate Family 2.

“Fr. Nedumcheril will serve primarily at St. Aloysius Parish, Romulus,” the AOD said. “Currently, he is part of the In Solidum team of priests who pastor St. Joseph Parish in Trenton, Our Lady of the Woods Parish in Woodhaven, Sacred Heart Parish in Grosse Ile, St. Cyprian Parish in Riverview, St. Roch in Flat Rock and St. Timothy Parish in Trenton.”

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Father Michael Anagbogu of Nigeria assigned to Monroe Catholic parishes

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Rep. Don Young, longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 88

Alaska GOP congressman Don Young , the longest-serving member of Congress — known as the Dean of the House — died on Friday night. He was 88. Young's office confirmed on Friday night that the congressman "passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved."
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, MI
Monroe, MI
Society
City
Monroe, MI
City
Flat Rock, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grosse Ile Township, MI
City
Romulus, MI
City
Belleville, MI
City
Riverview, MI
City
Trenton, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Fox News

John Clayton, longtime ESPN reporter on NFL, dead at 67

SEATTLE — Longtime NFL journalist John Clayton died Friday following a short illness. He was 67. The Seattle Seahawks announced the death for Clayton's family in a statement. Clayton worked for the team in recent years as a sideline reporter on radio broadcasts. Nicknamed "The Professor," Clayton spent more...
NFL
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Fox News

Firing-squad executions get green light in South Carolina

South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions, a method codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out death sentences because of the state’s inability to procure lethal injection drugs. The state Corrections Department said Friday that renovations have been completed on...
COLUMBIA, SC
Reuters

U.S. House passes bill banning race-based discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill banning race-based discrimination on hair, specifically textures or styles associated with a particular race or national origin such as dreadlocks, Afros and braids. The bill, known as the CROWN Act, was co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy