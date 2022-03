The best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 let you live out your wildest western power fantasies. They love shooting from the hip, riding off into the sunset and paces at dawn, all the while singing the wicky-wicky-wild wild west opening line of Will Smith's title track for the 1999 film of the same name. Whatever happened to Dru Hill? Who knows, what we're more certain of are the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 – so much so, we've corralled them here in this list, which spans 50 years of video game interpretations of the American Frontier, or games inspired by its majesty. Read on for the best games like Red Dead Redemption 2 that you can shake a lasso at.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO