There are times when divorce becomes necessary, even if one of the spouses is serving in the military and lives far from home. Additionally, a spouse’s active military service can have a significant impact on the divorce process as a whole. You need to be aware of your personal legal affairs and know how to act, no matter what the circumstances are. If you’re looking to get divorced while serving in the military but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help you navigate the process.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO