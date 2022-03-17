ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Upgrade your vinyl records to this Bluetooth turntable and save more than $100

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a collection of vinyl records that you love kicking back and listening to but your antique record player just isn’t cutting it anymore, it might be time to invest in a new state-of-the-art turntable. The cool thing about technology is that it’s always evolving and that means that...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Adaptalux adds Xenon Flash Arms to lighting system

Adaptalux’s new Xenon Flash Arm (£120/$136) adds the ability to freeze moving subjects with a burst of flash to the Adaptalux LED lighting system for macro photography. Like the regular Adaptalux LED lights, the xenon flash heads are mounted on flexible arms and come with 10 colored gels for lighting subjects. They have five selectable power output levels and boast fast flash recycle times, and everything be controlled by an iOS/Android app.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
Register Citizen

Upgrade your bath towels with a 6-piece set for less than $30

Bath towels can be stupidly expensive — expensive enough that purchasing them always requires a gritting of the teeth, especially if you want to swaddle yourself in something plush and luxe-feeling instead of the fabric equivalent of one-ply. And who wants one-ply first thing in the morning?. As with...
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Wireless Speakers#Laptop#Magnet
SPY

The Wyze Gun Safe Is The Latest Bluetooth-Enabled Way to Protect Your Firearms

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Anyone that owns a gun knows the importance of keeping it locked up tight and out of reach of others. The Wyze Gun Safe aims to provide this level of safety while still providing fast, easy access to your firearms.    What We Love About The Wyze Gun Safe It uses a biometric fingerprint scanner to prevent unwanted access but unlocks in 0.8 seconds. For perspective, the average human blink is about 0.4 seconds. Press your...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Best Wireless Headsets 2022: Bluetooth, Budget, and More

A gaming headset is an essential piece of any worthy battle station. Many gamers today don’t just game; they also broadcast and edit themselves playing. As such, a headset these days must offer more than the basics. Premium audio quality, exceptional presentation, and supreme comfort are a must, but most of all, wireless capabilities are crucial in offering a premier headset experience.
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

The Right Way to Store All of Your Vinyl Records, According to the Experts

For some collectors, finding a long sought-after record can feel like hitting the lottery. And if that record also happens to be worth a pretty penny? Well, that can make the feeling all that better. If you have a robust collection, however, you need a designated place to put these treasures. Unlike modern music mediums—you don't need to worry about storing your virtual music library—vinyl can be particular when it comes to storage. Ahead, two experts share how to keep your records in the best possible shape, which requires cleaning and storing them properly.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Laptops
WSLS

Save 20% and use the power of the sun to charge your gadgets this summer

The dog days of summer are just around the corner and hopefully this year many people will get back to taking a breath of fresh air in the great outdoors. Whether you plan to pack up the RV and tour the countryside or pitch a tent in the mountains, why not consider using solar panels to power up all your gadgets this time? Solar panels are a great way to power up on all of your outdoor adventures and they’re a cleaner and safer way to do it.
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

This Wireless Camera Set Offers Secure Protection

Of all of the places to feel safe, there’s nothing that should fit the bill more than one’s home. Homes contain some of people’s most sacred possessions, no more sacred, than the people who dwell within them. While possessions can be replaced, there’s a certain sense of security knowing that they’re well-protected – both when you’re home and when you’re away.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Update your Android! Message upgrades, pay with your voice and more

If you have an Android device, you’ll want to hit that “update” button soon. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. Google released a significant update for the mobile operating system, adding many new functions and accessibility options. After...
CELL PHONES
The Kitchn

8 Clever Tips for Storing All Your Small Appliances, According to Pro Organizers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Now more than ever, we’re relying on the wizardry of gadgets to help us get dinner (and breakfast! And lunch! And snacks!) on the table. Whether we’re talking about your Instant Pot, air fryer, toaster oven, blender, or even that new, cute waffle maker, there is a lot for home cooks to love about small appliances.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Front Stool’s intuitive design allows it to function beyond as an entryway seat

When you are an automotive design student, it may feel restrictive to design just vehicles. Perhaps that is what Ji Woong Cha feels, so he decided to work on the Front Stool. He must be interested to see what his design process will come up with. The result is this Front Stool he imagined for a single-person household.
CARS
TheDailyBeast

This Wireless Bluetooth Headband Could Save Your Marriage With Someone Who Snores

Scouting Report: Before you smother your snoring partner in their sleep, check out these comfortable, noise-canceling headphones. There’s nothing I love more than a good night’s sleep. But since I got married, those good nights have been few and far between. I love my husband dearly, but sleeping with him can feel like sleeping in a cave with a giant grizzly bear. The sound of his snoring keeps me tossing and turning throughout the night and leaves me cranky and tired in the morning. He is oblivious to the way his loud growls keep me up but he has been on board with finding a solution. We’ve tried new pillows, nasal strips, and Neti pots without success. I got to the point where I was wondering if we should start looking for a house with two master bedrooms.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

The Yeezy Slides wish they were as cool as these single-material 3D-printed studio runners

These don’t look like your average pair of shoes because they clearly aren’t. Designed in the metaverse by Cullan Kerner, the shoes embody an aesthetic that’s best described as ‘oddly refreshing’ and the reason is because it doesn’t stick to the constraints of regular shoe design intended for mass production. The process with shoe design is standardized to a great degree – you’ve got pre-set sizes, materials that are readily available, dies for cutting/molding these materials, and processes like stitching or gluing that bring them together. Cullan’s design process, however, is completely different. For starters, the shoes were made entirely in Gravity Sketch, a free VR software that allows you to design directly in a 3D space. Cullan designed the shoes almost like a sculptor makes an artpiece, creating in 3D space. The shoes are made for 3D printing – a process that still hasn’t been mass-accepted by the shoe industry. The idea is simple – Cullan’s model gets imported into a 3D printing software, and the printer meticulously builds the design layer by layer using a single flexible elastomeric material. This means you don’t need dies, and you don’t need to work with pre-set sizes. Each shoe can be designed to fit you perfectly, and they’re all made to order. Finally, 3D printing allows the shoes to look as wildly futuristic (some may call it quirky) as possible – case in point being Cullan’s designs. They’re absurdly unique because A. new technologies allow them to be, and B. why not, eh? You have to admit they DO look refreshingly cool!
APPAREL
Science Focus

These tiny environmental sensors float through the sky like dandelion seeds

Mimicking the way dandelion seeds travel through the sky, a team of researchers from the University of Washington have created a tiny battery-free sensor that can be carried long distances by the wind. Sensors are often used in different environmental conditions to measure temperature, humidity, rainfall, light or other environmental...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy