Madison, WI

St Patrick’s Day In the 608: Josh catches up with the Trinity Irish Dancers

By Josh Spreiter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Trinity is dedicated to helping dancers triumph over challenges both on and off the dance floor.

The result is a radical departure from typical programs, which makes Trinity the most recognized dance school in the world.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Trinity Irish Dancers will be dancing in-person, virtually and finding new and creative ways to bring the joy of the season to Madison. Click here to see where they are performing for St. Patrick’s Day.

Trinity is always open for new students. Currently, Trinity has a rolling enrollment in our beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5 to 10 years old. Parents can visit their website for the dates and times of classes and to register their dancer for a free trial.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Free Bikes 4 Kidz announces 2022 community partners

MADISON, Wis. — Spring is quickly approaching, and the weather is getting warmer, which means Madison’s roads and trails will soon be filled with bikers. Over the next few months and until the end of May, hundreds of kids will get their hands on new bikes of their own thanks to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison’s efforts. The non-profit works each year to collect and repair older bikes destined for disposal so they can be repurposed and given to kids who might not be able to afford one.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

BCycle bikes return to Madison for season

MADISON, Wis. — In a sign that spring is just around the corner, BCycle bikes have returned to the streets of Madison. The ride-share e-bikes were put back in stations on Tuesday. The company added eight new stations this year in addition to nine new stations last year. Kurt Mueller, BCycle’s operations manager, said he expects 2022 to be the...
MADISON, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Waunakee, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Concerts on the Square returns, to the Square, for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Get ready to enjoy live music in the heart of Madison this summer. Concerts on the Square is back. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday. After COVID-19 forced fans and musicians to Breese Stevens Field last year, the concerts are back where they belong on Capitol Square. This year’s series will feature six...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

