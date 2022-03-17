St Patrick’s Day In the 608: Josh catches up with the Trinity Irish Dancers

WAUNAKEE, Wis. – Trinity is dedicated to helping dancers triumph over challenges both on and off the dance floor.

The result is a radical departure from typical programs, which makes Trinity the most recognized dance school in the world.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Trinity Irish Dancers will be dancing in-person, virtually and finding new and creative ways to bring the joy of the season to Madison. Click here to see where they are performing for St. Patrick’s Day.

Trinity is always open for new students. Currently, Trinity has a rolling enrollment in our beginner classes for dancers ages 3.5 to 10 years old. Parents can visit their website for the dates and times of classes and to register their dancer for a free trial.

